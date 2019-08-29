The Clone Wars Rewatch: Evil and the "Altar of Mortis"

The dark side threatens to consume Ahsoka while the Daughter makes the ultimate sacrifice.

60: “Altar of Mortis” (Season Three, Episode 16)

"He who surrenders hope, surrenders life."

The Son takes Ahsoka captive in an attempt to entice Anakin into joining him, casting Ahsoka under the spell of the dark side. Meanwhile, the Father attempts to stave off a disastrous showdown between his children and maintain the increasingly precarious balance on Mortis.

There’s a lesson in the Father’s failure, but one that Anakin surely fails to heed.

As the metaphysical mystery of Mortis continues to ensnare Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka, the Son infects Ahsoka in a manner not dissimilar to Palpatine’s manipulation of Anakin in the future, a disease that has already begun to take hold. Spread through a bite instead of the seeds of deception, Ahsoka turns into a servant of the dark, ready to strike down her master or be killed trying.

Obi-Wan is in possession of the means to kill the Son and end his reign. But by entrusting Anakin, too emotionally compromised and distracted to finish the task, a dagger to defeat the dark side instead kills the light, just as the Chosen One, said to bring balance to the Force, will join the dark side and extinguish the light.

Selflessly saving her father, the Daughter sacrifices her own life. And so the balance is upset.

There is still good in Anakin, and his ability to hope here inspires one last great act from the Daughter who uses her final bit of energy to save Ahsoka’s life. For one shining moment in the world of Mortis, Anakin tastes the kind of power he so desperately craves in reality. For a moment, he’s the conduit able to harness the Force and control the energy to save the life of someone he cares about, seemingly reversing death itself.

“Do not become what you should not,” the Father warns the Son. The same applies to Anakin.

They will encounter one more test in the realm of Mortis. And in the future, when Anakin has turned to the darkness, it will be Obi-Wan faced with the unenviable task of fighting his former Padawan, consumed by hate.

The Father, unable to keep the balance, loses control. The light is extinguished, the dark rises, and hope is lost. These are the shades of things to come.

The cathedral of the Son was inspired by Saruman’s staff from The Lord of the Rings. In the film adaptation, Saruman was played by Christopher Lee who also played Count Dooku.

