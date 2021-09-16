ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Coming This December

September 16, 2021
The new book from Abrams will take fans inside the exciting second season of the hit series.

This fall, Star Wars fans will armor up for a special behind-the-scenes journey. 

Lucasfilm and Abrams announced today The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2), a hardcover collection of concept art chronicling the making of the hit Disney+ Original Series. Written by Lucasfilm’s Phil Szostak, the book arrives December 14 and comes filled with concept art, character, vehicle, weapon, and creature designs, as well as interviews with key crew and creatives, including show creator/executive producer/writer Jon Favreau and executive producer/director/writer Dave Filoni. In addition, the cover features new artwork by Lucasfilm legend Doug Chiang, created exclusively for this release. Get a first look below!

The Art of The Mandalorian Season 2 cover.

In The Mandalorian Season 2, Din Djarin continued his thrilling quest to deliver the Child -- now known as Grogu -- to the Jedi. Along the way, the Mandalorian encountered both new and fan favorite Star Wars heroes and villains, including Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), culminating in the surprise return of Luke Skywalker. The season ended with an after-credits tease for a new Disney+ Original Series, The Book of Boba Fett, premiering December 2021.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2) -- the ultimate Mando behind-the-scenes bounty!

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season 2) arrives December 14 and is available for pre-order now.

