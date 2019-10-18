ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What Star Wars Content Are You Going to Watch First on Disney+?

October 18, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The Mandalorian, a Star Wars movie, or something else?

Finally! Earlier this week we learned everything Star Wars coming to Disney+ in the US for the service's November 12 launch. There's The Mandalorian -- the first live-action Star Wars series -- along with Star Wars movies, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Seasons One through Five, plus The Lost Missions), every episode of Star Wars Rebels, the classic Empire of Dreams documentary, and much more. So we want to know...what are you going to watch first? Make your pick in the poll below!

