That's No Moon...It's Spencer's Death Star Collection

May 16, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Take a look at the Empire-approved exclusive line!

Spencer's exclusive Death Star line of apparel is fully operational.

Launched on May the 4th, the range celebrates the iconic battle station first seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, featuring stylish interpretations on hats, wallets, watches, and tees. In addition, a plasma ball Death Star is also available for those looking to decorate with the Empire's ultimate weapon. Clever details -- the Imperial cog, blueprints, cross-sections, and more -- are incorporated throughout, ensuring the collection will bring a smile to the face of even the most ruthless Imperial.

Set coordinates for Spencer's and check out the entire line below!

