*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Begin by using the 1 ½” hole punch to punch a hole in the aluminum foil.

Use a small piece of tape to place it slightly above the equator of the globe. Gently press down on the foil to get it as flat against the globe as you can.

Next, use a few long pieces of tape to wrap around the globe at the equator. This will be your guide for keeping the trench straight, so adhere it just below the exact middle of the globe.

With silver glitter hot glue sticks inserted, use the hot glue gun to carefully follow the guide around the snow globe to create the trench. Let cool.

Trace the aluminum foil circle with the hot glue to create the “dish.” Be careful not to glue it to the globe! Let cool.

Remove the aluminum foil circle. Use the hot glue gun to make a dot in the center of the dish circle, and then draw a line from the dot to the edge of the circle. Quickly place the sequin in the middle of the dish circle before the glue cools. Once placed, let the glue cool.

Next, draw a smaller circle inside the dish circle with the hot glue, and let cool.

If you wish to add glycerin to make the glitter fall more slowly, follow the directions on the snow globe for the amount to add. (A small amount is better than too much, or else the glitter will clump on the bottom.) Add the glycerin inside the globe.

Place the TIE fighter and X-wing Micro Machines in the globe, along with the glitter.

Slowly fill the globe with water. Seal it according to the directions included with the globe.

That thing’s operational! Your Death Star glitter globe construction is now complete, much to the Emperor’s approval.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.