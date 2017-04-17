Thank You for an Amazing Star Wars Celebration

A special message to fans after a record-breaking four days in Orlando.

As Star Wars celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, Star Wars Celebration Orlando was especially important for Lucasfilm. We wanted to honor what came before and what comes next, from A New Hope to The Last Jedi, and George Lucas to Rian Johnson. We wanted to create compelling experiences, from The Star Wars Show LIVE! to panels on everything from Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Rebels to theme parks and "Heroines of Star Wars." And we wanted to remember Carrie Fisher and Kenny Baker, which made this anniversary a bittersweet one.

But none of this would be possible or have real meaning without the fans who came -- more than 70,000 of you, making this the biggest and most widely-attended Star Wars Celebration in our history. We are humbled by these numbers and by the outpouring of support we felt over Celebration. We know you take time out of your lives to come from far away and we so appreciate the love and hard work you put into your amazing costumes. Seeing the generations of fans who attended, this year in particular, was a reminder to us of the real power of these films and this event.

We hope we succeeded in hosting a Celebration worthy of Star Wars and worthy of you.

Lucasfilm would like to thank the ReedPOP team for working with us on Celebration and helping make the show a successful and safe experience for the fans.

Thank you and congratulations to the 501st Legion for 20 years of working on behalf of charitable causes around the world.

And thank you for being the best fans in the galaxy. See you next time.



