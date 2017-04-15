SWCO 2017: Hasbro Reveals 6-Inch Black Series Thrawn, Jaina Solo, and More

Get a first look at all the new figures unveiled!

Hasbro has been trickling out surprises all weekend at Star Wars Celebration Orlando. (Have you seen that deluxe 6-inch Rey and speeder set? Thank the maker!) And it revealed a bunch more at its panel today, including upcoming Black Series figures as well as the return of the highly-articulated, fan-favorite 3.75-inch Vintage Collection line -- along with a poll in which you can vote for its next figure.

Check out the images below for all the big reveals, and let us know what you're most excited for in the comments below. If your answer is all of them, you'd be correct.