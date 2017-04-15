ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCO 2017: Hasbro Reveals 6-Inch Black Series Thrawn, Jaina Solo, and More

April 15, 2017
April 15, 2017
Dan Brooks

Get a first look at all the new figures unveiled!

Hasbro has been trickling out surprises all weekend at Star Wars Celebration Orlando. (Have you seen that deluxe 6-inch Rey and speeder set? Thank the maker!) And it revealed a bunch more at its panel today, including upcoming Black Series figures as well as the return of the highly-articulated, fan-favorite 3.75-inch Vintage Collection line -- along with a poll in which you can vote for its next figure.

Check out the images below for all the big reveals, and let us know what you're most excited for in the comments below. If your answer is all of them, you'd be correct.

    • STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES REY’S SPEEDER (JAKKU) & REY (SCAVENGER) Figure

    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2017)


    • STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES X-34 LANDSPEEDER & 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER

    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2017)


    • STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE COMMANDER GREE Figure


    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Summer 2017)


    Available exclusively at Toys R Us.


    A Grand Admiral Thrawn action figure.


    STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN Figure


    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2017)


    • STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES X-34 LANDSPEEDER & 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER


    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99/Available: SDCC)


    San Diego Comic Con convention exclusive.


    • A playset with a Grand Admiral Thrawn action figure.


    STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN Figure


    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: SDCC)


    San Diego Comic Con convention exclusive.


    • STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH JAINA SOLO Figure


    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2017)


    Fan voted figure from the 2016 fan vote!


    A Grand Moff Tarkin action figure with an IT-O droid by Hasbro.


    STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH TARKIN Figure


    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Spring 2018)


    Available at all major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com.


    An Inferno Squadron Pilot action figure.


    STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INFERNO SQUADRON PILOT Figure


    (Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2017)


    Figure inspired by the new Star Wars Battlefront II video game. Available exclusively at Game Stop.


    Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content writer and editor of the StarWars.com blog. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

