SWCO 2017: 8 Highlights from the Star Wars Rebels Season Four Trailer

The Ghost crew. Kallus. X-wings. Here are our favorite moments from Star Wars Rebels' thrilling new trailer.

The first official trailer for the fourth season of Star Wars Rebels debuted before thousands of ecstatic fans at the Galaxy Stage of Star Wars Celebration Orlando today. Here are eight things we haven't stopped talking about since.

https://www.starwars.com/video/star-wars-rebels-season-4-trailer

1. “But we never imagined it would end...like this.”

Hera's chilling narration seems ominous, playing over the Ghost crew like a memorial to what has come before, then plunging viewers into a relentless barrage that dashes between new battle sequences and quieter, tender moments.

2. X-wings!

It's arguably the most ubiquitous ship in the rebel fleet, but X-wings haven't appeared on-screen in Rebels...until now.

3. Sabine's saber skill.

Sabine has come a long way from her trials last season, and watching her slice a biker scout's speeder in two suggests she's started to master the weapon and may even be favoring it over her reliable double blasters.

4. Hera's new fatigues.

Hera's utilitarian costume and trusty light freighter have remained constants throughout the series. But here we get a glimpse of the fearless leader and pilot in a new red flight suit at the helm of what appears to be a much smaller craft.

5. #HotKallus.

After being rescued by the rebels, Kallus also gets some fresh duds, a less severe hairstyle (with a few more loose locks), and maybe a new mission. The muttonchops, however, are here to stay.

6. Familiar faces.

It looks like some old friends are returning! Bo-Katan from Star Wars: The Clone Wars makes an appearance, as does Saw Gerrera. Welcome back, folks.

7. Filoni's dream wolf.

Executive producer Dave Filoni is renowned for his love of wolves, previously sharing concept art of Ahsoka riding on the back of one of the majestic beasts. Here we get a glimpse of Ezra in that familiar pose, as well as Kanan interacting with a massive white wolf.

8. The Ghost arriving at Yavin 4.

“Zero Hour” left off with the crushed rebel cell abandoning their base and planning to join the rest of the cause in the Yavin system. For a moment, it appears the Ghost is preparing to land on that familiar forested moon.

Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.