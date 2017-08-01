STATE's New Star Wars Backpacks Blend Fashion, Function, and the Force

StarWars.com: It's interesting how some of the bags make use of iconic images -- the Imperial cog or Darth Vader's helmet -- while others are much more minimal. Did you intentionally want the line to feature different styles and celebrate Star Wars in different ways?

Jacq Tatelman: Yes! For some of the bags we wanted the design to be subtle but still speak to the Star Wars lover with the little things. No fan would ever walk past our Johnny bag that's covered in a custom fair isle with the Imperial crest fully repeated on it and not notice. While for others, like C-3PO, we thought about that woman or man who wants to represent that character and do so in good taste. So, instead of draping the bag in all gold we covered the top portion to represent his body or shell, but added the red and blue bottom strap sliders to represent his wires. We felt those details were beautiful and cool and whether you're a mega-fan or not, you really notice the bag.

Jacq Tatelman: Growing up as the only girl in a close crew of cousins, I loved nothing more than being with the boys. I liked to watch what they watched, play sports with them, laugh at their jokes, and fall in love with Star Wars. We used to sit and watch the movies together. I remember it all so vividly...fighting over lightsabers and costumes. So when we were approached by your team, all the excitement came rushing back. Diving back in with the classic Star Wars characters was super nostalgic for me. I loved reinventing their spirit as I see them now -- as an adult with kids of my own. I'm so incredibly proud of this collection, and have been counting down the weeks, days, and now hours for it to launch. My nephews have been calling every day for the last six weeks wondering if the bags are ready to ship. I'm thrilled to contribute to the happy feelings everyone has for this franchise and give them the ability to wear their memories and love for Star Wars on their backs.



See more of STATE's Star Wars collection in the gallery below!