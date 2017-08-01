STATE's New Star Wars Backpacks Blend Fashion, Function, and the Force

Carry the dark or light side wherever you go.
STATE, founded in Brooklyn in 2013 by husband-and-wife team Scot and Jacq Tatelman, rose quickly thanks to its understated-yet-stylish backpacks and bags. (As a former Brooklynite, I must also give big props to STATE for naming a bag after my native neighborhood, the oft-forgotten Kensington.) But that's only part of the STATE story -- the company also donates one bag to children in need for every bag sold.
Today, STATE's story continues -- a little outside Brooklyn -- in a galaxy far, far away with the launch of a beautiful new Star Wars line. The bags look cool and very Star Wars (stormtrooper lining, anyone?) without overdoing it, and even have some clever hidden details. To mark the collection's release, StarWars.com caught up with Jacq Tatelman over e-mail to discuss bringing droids, Sith, and stormtroopers to backpack design.