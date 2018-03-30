Add Some Scoundrel Style to Your Wardrobe with Po-Zu's New Han Solo Sneakers - First Look!

The Han Solo sneakers are available for pre-order now and will arrive in May, just in time to wear when you go see Solo: A Star Wars Story. To find out more, StarWars.com fired off some questions about these nerf-herderiffic new shoes to Po-Zu founder and designer Sven Segal.

StarWars.com: In all honesty, this might be my favorite Po-Zu Star Wars sneaker yet. The design is just so smart and attractive -- it reads immediately as Han Solo to me, as it's clearly based on the navy blue and red piping of his pants in A New Hope, but works just as well if you didn't even know Star Wars. How did you arrive at this design?

Sven Segal: Thanks so much, Dan. Unlike some of the other main Star Wars characters we’ve covered, where our designs were authentically based on the boots they actually wear in the film, like Rey, Finn, and Poe, with Han Solo I felt that his actual boots were too plain and not distinctive enough, so I was looking for other inspirations. I found his Corellian Bloodstripe pants the most distinctive feature in his entire costume, which turned out to be a highly identifiable piece. The idea came about as I thought of shoes as a natural extension to pants, and I pictured the Bloodstripe running down to his boots.

StarWars.com: It's interesting to me how you can go from your porg sneaker, which is just kind of a charming porg explosion, to something more subtle like this.

Sven Segal: Yes, the porgs are cute so we went with many small ones. And also, birds tend to work well in a flock.

StarWars.com: For a lot of fans, including myself, Han Solo is just the coolest. I think that's how a lot of people think of him -- the coolest guy in the galaxy. Is that something you wanted to convey, or capture?

Sven Segal: Totally agree he’s the coolest. Perhaps that’s the reason why his actual boots are very understated. I wanted to create a shoe that is cool as a standalone product, whilst portraying the spirit of his character in the simplest and most striking way possible.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.