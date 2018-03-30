Add Some Scoundrel Style to Your Wardrobe with Po-Zu's New Han Solo Sneakers - First Look!

Introducing fashionable footwear for nerf herders of any galaxy.
Smuggler. Scoundrel. Fashion trailblazer.
StarWars.com is happier than a mynock chewing on the Falcon's power cables to reveal Po-Zu's awesome new Han Solo sneakers. Based on Han's classic Star Wars: A New Hope pants with a "Corellian Bloodstripe," they feature a handsome dark color and striking red piping -- very Star Wars but fashionable in their own right, too. The high-top sneakers include all the core features of Po-Zu Main Collection, such as sustainable materials and environmentally friendly production processes, and a comfort coconut fibre Foot Mattress. Check them out below!