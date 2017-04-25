The StarWars.com Team Wins Four Webby Awards!

Star Wars takes home awards for Best Website, Best Event and Live Webcast, and Best Mobile Site and App!

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Lucasfilm and the StarWars.com team have won four Webby Awards!

StarWars.com won both the People's Voice Award (voted by fans) and the Webby Award (voted by a panel of judges) for Best Website (Movie & Film); the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story red carpet live stream won the People's Voice Award for Best Event and Live Webcast (Film & Video); and for the second year in a row, the Star Wars app won the People's Voice Award for Best Mobile Site & App (Entertainment).

Thank you to all who voted and to everyone who visits and reads StarWars.com, watches our shows and events, and enjoys the Star Wars app. Your support means everything to us.

May the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.