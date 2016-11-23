StarWars.com: An Oral History

Jim Ward: What was unique was to have an omnipresent website that didn’t just go up and down, that was a consistent website that existed. And what was unique was to use that as we did to promote the films. The first baby steps we took were, obviously, some initial content that we wrote, but it was really creating what inevitably evolved into what we called Lynne’s Diaries, which were basically these little vignettes. We featured Lynne Hale, who was quote-unquote "on the set." We created these little vignettes of how we were working with ILM to create some special effect or the costumes or whatever it happened to be, and we used Lynne kind of like a wrapper around that, much to her chagrin. [Laughs]

Lynne Hale: When George told me the idea, I didn’t think I was the right person to host it. I’d never been on camera and I am much more of a behind-the-scenes type of person. But George insisted that was exactly why he wanted me to do it. He didn’t want it to be polished -- he wanted it to be authentic. A peek inside the creative process for the fans.

Steve Sansweet: Lynne is the last person who would think that she would be good on camera. But she was great, and she was natural. George came up with the whole Lynne's Diaries thing, and we spent considerable time and polish and everything else on those. They were self-contained documentaries, and among the first [Web documentaries] that were sort of out there.

Lynne Hale: Jon Shenk produced, directed, and shot the series. He was incredible. It was a wonderful opportunity for us both to be a fly on the wall for every aspect of making the film, from the first day that George started writing, through art department meetings, ILM breakthroughs in technology, and more. Starting work on a new Star Wars film marked a very exciting time in Lucasfilm’s history.

Marc Hedlund: I think I’m listed as the producer on them or something like that. I wound up finding space for it in my budget, and Jon [Shenk] and I just kind of hit it off and worked together.

Steve Sansweet: It came from the basis of, “We know fans, we know what fans want.” They want the behind-the-scenes look, and this is the place -- and the only place -- that they’re going to be able to get the behind-the-scenes look. They can come to StarWars.com for this information that they won’t be able to get any place else.

Lynne Hale: George has always had a passion for education. He wanted the student living in Iowa to have the same opportunities to learn about filmmaking as a kid in Los Angeles. Jon shot footage and did interviews every single day. The footage was used not only for the Internet, but for documentaries on the DVD, featurettes for publicity -- a million different things. But for the Internet, George wanted to have that direct connection with the fans. He wanted to bring them into the process and let them be a part of the journey.

In an age before YouTube, mass adoption of high-speed connectivity, and posting trailers online in general, placing Episode I’s trailers on StarWars.com was difficult on many levels. In the end, Lucasfilm and StarWars.com would break records with both the Episode I teaser (November 17, 1998) and full trailer (March 11, 1999) releases. The teaser release on StarWars.com would be the biggest event in Internet history up until that point, amassing more than 10 million downloads -- it also crippled StarWars.com’s servers. The full trailer, released exclusively on Apple’s fledgling QuickTime player thanks to a mega-deal between the companies, offered the trailer with greater quality, more servers, and garnered 3.5 million downloads in five days.

Jim Ward: This came about because of a couple of factors. One was, “How can we put a spark to this movement in a way that didn’t cost a whole lot of money, that could seemingly happen organically, and didn’t necessarily rely on the studio to drive that?” At the time, the studio was entrenched in "This is the way we do something." And it was very cookie-cutter, “this is Star Wars, it's science fiction, this is the way we do it.” And George was all about, “We need to do what we think is right and I will have your back.”

Part of this was taking our destiny in our own hands, so in a conversation George and I had, we said, "What if we did something really weird, and that was to take our teaser trailer, and ultimately our regular trailer, and put them on our website?"

StarWars.com's Episode I trailer page.

Lynne Hale: The teaser crashed the site, so we found out very quickly that we needed to partner with Apple and get more bandwidth. [Laughs] So for the next one we were prepared.

Jim Ward: So at that point, it was like, "You know what, let’s talk to Steve Jobs." I knew Steve from [my] Apple days, and obviously George [knew him], as well. And I went over and met with Steve in Cupertino. I brought over a rough cut of the trailer and said, “Steve, we want to stream it on StarWars.com. We have no infrastructure, and it’s going to be huge. It’s going to blow it out,” and Steve was obviously smart enough to get all of that. But he also happened to have this little technology called QuickTime. He said, "Look, we've been trying to get a foot in the door, and one of the areas that we want to exploit is trailers. Because QuickTime is much higher quality. We think the Hollywood community and the artistic community will value QuickTime much greater than RealNetworks, and this could be our grand debut in a big way of doing that.” So we did the deal. We used QuickTime exclusively.



That was Jim, and Jim is a marketing genius. Jim had a large role in making that trailer [big]. We were trying to keep expectations fairly modest, not to get ahead of ourselves, and that trailer... Jim did the business deal on that with Apple and it just… Nobody expected the kind of numbers that that trailer garnered. It’s still a chilling trailer when you watch it. It really showed the power of the Internet and I think people started taking StarWars.com a lot more seriously.

Jim Ward: All of a sudden, the world saw the utility of marketing in a completely different way on a website with a trailer.

Nicole Love (intern, graphic artist, and later senior manager, Internet production and design, 1997-2013): There were probably about four or five people on the online team, and that may be generous. The first Web server was under somebody’s desk, but that soon changed after the release of the Episode I trailer. It was the early beginnings of the Internet, really, for a lot of big brands. Jim was a really big proponent, a great champion of online.

Marc Hedlund: I really felt like there was this fan community that was happening online that had this huge amount of passion about Star Wars, and I felt like we had the ability to do things with that community that would make people really excited about Star Wars: Episode I. There were some things that we did that worked really well at that. Lynne’s Diaries, I thought worked pretty well. The trailer stuff was completely great, that was certainly the best of the things that we did. The interactive games didn’t really go anywhere, the Wikipedia-type information didn’t really go anywhere. Some of the things where we were like, “We’re here on the set and we can tell you about what’s going on, and no we’re not going to tell you the plot of the movie, but we can tell you some things that would be exciting for you.” Those were things that were fun to do and I thought had benefit.

With the release of Episode I, StarWars.com continued to evolve. But so did fan sites, and they were becoming more of a destination for fans than Lucasfilm’s official site.

Paul Ens (director of Lucas Online, 1999-2006): I was working on TheForce.net leading up to Episode I. I was 28 at the time. Shortly after Episode I came out, a bunch of us decided we wanted to turn that into our jobs, and we started pitching IGN. I had a meeting with IGN in San Francisco. I happened to know, a little bit, Marc Hedlund, who was at Lucasfilm before me. I got to know Marc a little bit, because I had been e-mailing him about StarWars.com with little technical things, and I thought I was being a helpful fan. I was in San Francisco, so I thought, “Maybe I’ll get a tour of Skywalker Ranch.” I thought that would be pretty cool. It was kind of sketchy, because TheForce.net was in competition with StarWars.com. And I got a tour of the Ranch and they ended up inviting us for lunch, which was great, and at that meeting were a lot of the marketing executives at the time. So Lynne Hale, Jim Ward. Gordon Radley was there. A lot of executives, which was kind of intimidating, but they wanted to pick our brains about how Episode I was going, and I decided that this was my one and only chance to be impolite. I laid it all out on the table and told them all the things I thought they were doing terrible. And that was a great conversation.

Jim Ward: We sat down and we started to talk about, “Look, we don’t want to shut you down. But what we can't allow you to do is rip off film clips and then have you guys go monetize that. That's crossing the line and we're not going to put up with that. However, we do celebrate your fans creating their own content and you should definitely put that online, and we're not going to stand in your way of doing that, and we could feed you some exclusives as if you're a news facility.” And we came up with how we were going to co-exist and what the ground rules were going to be in this new Wild West. But in that process, we got to know Paul, and I remember being very impressed by him in that meeting.

Paul Ens: That night there was a call asking me if I wanted to come in to meet for a job. So I didn’t actually know that Marc Hedlund was leaving, and they were actually looking for someone to take a whole new direction. To actually start a proper Internet division.

Steve Sansweet: It was when Paul took over, and Paul came from the rough-and-ready frontier of fansites with his desire to break news, [that the site modernized]. Frankly, for years, StarWars.com was sort of the stepchild. It was thought that it was much more important to get a placement on this entertainment TV show or four pages in this entertainment magazine.

Paul Ens: Among my goals was to, first of all, just be updating frequently. The Internet is not a place that lets you sit with your site updating only once a month. But more importantly to me, I wanted to reassure the fans that Star Wars cared about the fans, and that we cared about giving them the kind of information that they wanted. So with Episode II, I wanted to be very open. I wanted StarWars.com to be the place that actually broke news, as well. That we were the place that confirmed things, that we were giving teases. We did the weekly set pictures -- the George Lucas Selects [for Episode II]. Getting George to do that was quite a daunting task. I also felt like an important part of fandom between movies was the books, comics, games, toys, all that kind of stuff. So I wanted to start acknowledging the Expanded Universe and that kind of thing. Telling people when comics were coming out, when books were coming out, and showing them the toys. To me, that's an important part of fandom between movies.

As StarWars.com’s publishing frequency grew, so did its staff, and the team officially became its own department called "Lucas Online." Designers, developers, and writers were brought on board to create daily content and ideate larger initiatives.

Dennis VonGalle (StarWars.com production and content, 1999-2015): It was during those times that we had to beef up our team, because content picked up and there used to be one guy, and then two, doing daily production. That was where I joined the production team from being a production coordinator. They needed more people to produce the content going out. In those days it wasn’t authored in Wordpress, obviously. It was typing out everything, and all the site updates were hand-coded.

Pablo Hidalgo (content developer, later Lucasfilm Story Group creative executive and author, 2000-): I joined in January of 2000.

Dennis VonGalle: I want to go on record that at the stable house on the Ranch, I [was one of the staff who] interviewed Pablo Hidalgo for his content developer job. [Laughs] We were instantly charmed.

Paul Ens: Anytime I wanted staff, I had to justify what money would be coming to pay for it. I started writing the articles for the first four or five months, but for me, I couldn’t do the business work and the technical work and do that, so a content manager was one of the first positions I felt that I needed. That was the hiring of Pablo Hidalgo, which is one of my great discoveries in my life. Pablo was my first hire.

Pablo Hidalgo: It was basically writing. It was like 90 percent writing and maybe 10 percent of coming up with ideas of what could go on the site. Back then on the Web, there wasn’t a lot of variety of content experiences, or there wasn’t a lot of variety of satisfying content experiences.

Matt Martin (Star Wars Shop buyer, StarWars.com content manager, and later Lucasfilm Story Group creative executive, 2007-): I started as a volunteer at conventions, in like the early 2000s, working for Mary Franklin, putting action figures in cases as they sold them. [Laughs] So I started there, met a bunch of people through that. I was going to school for visual communications at the time, and through the people that I met, I eventually got hired on as a freelance designer. Then the main guy that I worked for told me that he was leaving, and so I randomly put in for his job, which was the buyer for the online store. And they’re basically like, yeah, you know Star Wars, you know our audience, you know our products. We can teach you buying -- because I knew nothing. [Laughs] That was it.

Nicole Love: We were fans, as much as anyone else, who were trying to do the best that we could with what we were given, and having a lot of fun doing it. During the film production and up to release were certainly very exciting times. There was constantly content that we were trying to be able to exploit. We were vying to get our hands on assets we knew fans would love while competing with all the other people who wanted their hands on it, too. [Laughs]

In addition to ramped-up daily content under Paul Ens, StarWars.com also added more unique behind-the-scenes experiences for the prequel trilogy. On August 1, 2000, StarWars.com launched On Location, a series of Episode II on-set reports from Ahmed Best. Perhaps most significant for Episode II, however, were George Lucas Selects, featuring production snapshots from the film hand-picked by the Star Wars creator.