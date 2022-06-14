Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Lay one wood block flat on the table. Line up the other block vertically along one edge to create an “L” shape. Use PVA or wood glue to adhere the vertical block in place and let dry.

Step 2: Paint the wood block with the black acrylic paint on all sides and edges. Let dry.

Step 3: Use the white acrylic paint and a small paint brush or dotting tool to paint stars on all sides and edges. Let dry and set aside for now.

Step 4: Hot glue one bottle cap to the inside (concave) side of the large bottle drink lid, top side up. This is the top side of the station.

Step 5: Hot glue the other bottle cap to the outside (convex) side of the large lid, top side up. This is the bottom side of Starlight Beacon.

Step 6: Next, snap or cut 3 toothpicks in half.

Step 7: Cut six 1-inch squares from the white printer paper. Wrap the paper square around the non-pointy end of a toothpick half and hot glue it in place. Repeat for all toothpick halves.

Step 8: Place a little hot glue on the bottom of each toothpick. Hot glue all 6 in a circle around the small bottle lid on the top of the station, evenly spaced.

Step 9: Use clippers or a wire cutter to cut a piece 2.5 inches long from the top of the chopstick.

Step 10: Cut another piece about 1 inch from the bottom of the chopstick.

Step 11: Hot glue both the pointed chopstick piece and the bottom chopstick piece, larger side up, to the center of the station’s top side.

Step 12: Cut a piece of the large plastic straw 1.5 inches in length. Hot glue it to the center of the station’s bottom side.

Note: If the temperature of the hot glue is too high, the straw will melt!

Step 13: Break two toothpicks and glue the four pieces around the straw, pointed side up. (You can add as many as you’d like for more details.)

Step 14: Cut a small, thin strip of craft foam and glue it around the straw.

Step 15: Cut small rectangles of craft foam no larger than 0.5 inches in length. Glue them around the edge of the large bottle lid.

Step 16: Find small plastic pieces like food packaging, clothing tags, twist ties, and spare LEGO pieces. Hot glue these pieces to the both top and bottom of the station as greeblies to add more details.

Step 17: Cut another small strip of craft foam and hot glue it around the chopstick, near the top.

Step 18: Cut two small rectangles from the craft foam, one about 0.5 inches in length and the other 0.25 inches in length. Hot glue them on the strip of craft foam on the chopstick, on opposite sides.

Step 19: It’s time to paint! In a well-ventilated area, paint the bottom half of Starlight Beacon with the black spray paint.

Step 20: Paint the top half of the station with the silver spray paint. Let all paint dry.

Note: Any overspray of the silver is okay as long as the bottom side remains darker than the top.

Step 21: Use the black and silver acrylic paint for any touch-ups as needed. Let dry.

Step 22: Use the dotting tool or paint brush and the orange acrylic paint to add “lights” around the bottom straw piece. Let dry.

Step 23: Break another toothpick in half. Hot glue it to the center of the bottom edge of the painted bookend, pointed side up at a 60-degree angle.

Step 24: Paint the toothpick and any visible hot glue with black acrylic paint.

Step 25: Slide Starlight Beacon onto the toothpick through the straw.

Your bookend is complete! May your symbol of the High Republic shine bright for light and life.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.