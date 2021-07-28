A Deadly Duo Rises in Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss #1 - Exclusive Preview

Flashback to an early job for the bounty hunter team, and get a first look at Valance and Dengar’s fight to survive in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #15.

When 4-LOM and Zuckuss tried to take Han Solo from Boba Fett in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1, it didn’t go too well. But that one miss aside, they’re quite the bounty-hunting team.

StarWars.com has an exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss #1 -- a special one-shot continuing the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover -- that takes us back to an early mission for the duo. Their deadly collaboration shows why they were among the bounty hunters summoned by Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

In addition, StarWars.com has a first look at Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #15. Also part of War of the Bounty Hunters, the preview finds General Vukorah on the run, while Dengar and Valance try to keep a low profile…

War of the Bounty Hunters: 4-LOM & Zuckuss #1, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Kei Zama, with a cover by Mahmud A. Asrar, arrives August 4 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology; Bounty Hunters #15, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, also arrives August 4 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be for sale at your local comic shop.