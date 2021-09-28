ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “THE TWINS”

September 28, 2021
Dan Brooks

The best moments from Trigger’s tale of a Force-sensitive brother and sister -- on the dark side.

Star Wars: Visions is here! The anthology series is now streaming on Disney+, featuring original shorts from some of the world’s best anime studios. In Visions Revisited, StarWars.com picks the greatest moments from each short. Whether you love anime, Star Wars, or both, we’d be honored if you would join us.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details from the Star Wars: Visions episode "THE TWINS."

Luke and Leia form the heart of the original trilogy: a brother and sister that represent new hope for the galaxy and the chance to restore the Jedi Order. Trigger’s Star Wars: Visions short, “THE TWINS,” takes that idea and deftly turns it on its head. “THE TWINS” presents an alternate galaxy in which the Empire has created two siblings, Am and Karre, through the power of the dark side. It plays with other bits of lore too, from Star Destroyers to kyber crystals, bending the reality of what we know about them. In the end, “THE TWINS” plays out like a love letter to Star Wars that subverts it at the same time, making for a story that delivers surprises while staying true to themes and lessons of the saga. Here are five highlights.

“THE TWINS” - Introducing the twins

1. Introducing the twins.

Both Karre and Am look frightening -- and really cool -- in their Vader-inspired armor. But when they have a standoff, Karre’s clearly changed, and it’s illustrated perfectly in the energetic jettisoning of his dark-side duds.

“THE TWINS” - Karre escaping

2. Not so fast.

As Karre looks to escape in his X-wing, he learns -- along with the audience -- just how powerful his sister is. It’s an amazing display made all the more effective thanks to Trigger’s hyperactive storytelling.

“THE TWINS” - Am powers up

3. Am powers up.

As if Am’s abilities weren’t terrifying enough, we now see what happens when she gets a kyber-crystal upgrade. It ain’t pretty, but it’s pretty fun. And this moment encapsulates the freedom that Visions offers creators and the freshness it brings to Star Wars, taking something we know in kyber crystals and tweaking it just enough to surprise viewers.

“THE TWINS” - The dark side versus a hyperdrive

4. The dark side versus a hyperdrive.

Karre (thanks to a nudge from R-DUO) screams toward his sister atop his X-wing, and she manages to stop him with the power of the Force. It’s a shocking, memorable moment and image, but Trigger takes it to the next level with a jump to lightspeed and impossibly-precise lightsaber swing. When it’s all over, the visuals and energy of the sequence take your breath away.

“THE TWINS” - The twin suns

5. The twin suns rise. 

In the final scene, Karre awakens on a desert world. He can feel that his sister lives, and still has hope for her and the future. It’s a beautiful sentiment that’s true to the redemptive, compassionate teachings of Star Wars, underscored by the rise of twin suns in the distance. For all the action, color, and spirited visuals of “THE TWINS,” this peaceful end is all the more powerful and affecting. Here’s hoping we see more of Karre and Am someday. 

Dan Brooks is a writer and the editor of StarWars.com. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, Yankees, and Knicks. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks.

