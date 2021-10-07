Visions Revisited: 5 Highlights from “T0-B1”

Science SARU’s galactic twist on Pinocchio imagines a droid who dreams of being a real Jedi boy.

Star Wars: Visions is here! The anthology series is now streaming on Disney+, featuring original shorts from some of the world’s best anime studios. In Visions Revisited, StarWars.com picks the greatest moments from each short. Whether you love anime, Star Wars, or both, we’d be honored if you would join us.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses story details from the Star Wars: Visions episode "T0-B1."

Adventure? Excitement? A Jedi craves not these things. But in “T0-B1,” the titular cybernetic boy has dreams of becoming a Jedi and traveling the galaxy in search of exactly that. It’s a modern take on Pinocchio, with T0-B1’s altruism ultimately rewarded as he searches within himself to become the hero he was always meant to be. Here are five highlights from “T0-B1,” now streaming on Disney+.

1. A magical room.

T0-B1’s search for his friend C03 leads him to an entrancing space in their home: an observation tower where the walls are etched with tales of heroism, laser swords, and the fight against the Empire.

2. Search for a kyber crystal.

I love the musical score that accompanies T0-B1’s search, literally lifting rocks in his quest to find the hidden gem and trying to use the Force without success.

3. Professor Mitaka’s surprise.

The benevolent professor is wise in the ways of the Force. After paraphrasing Master Yoda, he surprises T0-B1 by removing the door of his hidden ship using his mind and the mystical energy binding the galaxy. But the arrival of an Inquisitor forces Mitaka to sacrifice himself to protect the child he loves.

4. Life in death.

Bringing life back to a barren world is an admirable task, and T0-B1 puts aside his own dreams to complete the professor’s lifelong work. In a fitting tribute, his success is seen in the greenery sprouting on Mitaka’s final resting place. I’m not crying. You’re crying! And is T0-B1 crying or is that the rain?

5. Jedi Knight Tobi.

In a vision through the Force, Mitaka is made whole again. With his arms restored, he uses a lightsaber to knight T0-B1 as a true Jedi, giving him the belief in himself to avenge his master and fulfill his destiny.