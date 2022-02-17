Chart the History of the Galaxy in Star Wars: Timelines - Exclusive

A new visual guide will chart in-galaxy events from the time before the High Republic to the fall of the First Order.

Soon you can immerse yourself in the galaxy like never before, with an indispensable companion that chronologically maps key events, characters, and developments that shape the Star Wars story.

As revealed on This Week! In Star Wars, the new book Star Wars: Timelines by Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, Clayton Sandell arrives from DK this November.

The all-new guide breaks down the in-universe history of Star Wars for a stunning visual guide that spans from the time before the High Republic to the fall of the First Order, encompassing the Skywalker saga films, live-action series and animation, books and comics, games and more.





"The painstaking process for researching and writing Star Wars: Timelines has been unlike any other book I’ve written." says Horton. "With so many stories told over the decades and through many mediums, these timelines are an ideal way to illustrate the connected, epic nature of Star Wars storytelling."

"I first gained a real appreciation for the way events across all kinds of Star Wars storytelling intertwine when I was writing Skywalker: A Family at War in 2020, but that was just scratching the surface compared to this project," adds Baver. "It's a thrill to be working with such an accomplished crew of writers to take on this Summa-verminoth-sized job. And it's opened my eyes to so many of the intricacies that make these stories come alive and give the galaxy that expansive, lived-in feel."

Spanning centuries in-galaxy, Star Wars: Timelines is a treasure trove of information that will track crucial conflicts across the years that affect the galaxy in profound ways. Follow the Skywalker lightsaber as it passes through the generations and witness the evolution of the iconic TIE fighter across different eras. Trace the movement of the Death Star plans over the years and uncover multiple branching timelines that break down important battles with this invaluable tool for fans who love to be immersed in the events of the galaxy while gaining a better understanding of how various moments interconnect and collide.

