Star Wars Is on TikTok!

Obi-Wan Kenobi has a simple and fitting greeting to fans as the Star Wars franchise takes its first steps into the larger world of TikTok: Hello there.

Today, the official Star Wars channel launched on the popular video-sharing platform. To celebrate, the first post was a supercut of one of Kenobi’s most iconic lines, first uttered in Star Wars: A New Hope in the character’s introductory appearance, echoed in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in battle with the cybernetic Separatist General Grievous, and most recently revisited in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ to give a warm welcome to young Luke Skywalker.



