Star Wars Is on TikTok!

February 15, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Follow the newest Star Wars social account now for all the latest news, reveals, and surprises.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has a simple and fitting greeting to fans as the Star Wars franchise takes its first steps into the larger world of TikTok: Hello there.

Today, the official Star Wars channel launched on the popular video-sharing platform. To celebrate, the first post was a supercut of one of Kenobi’s most iconic lines, first uttered in Star Wars: A New Hope in the character’s introductory appearance, echoed in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in battle with the cybernetic Separatist General Grievous, and most recently revisited in the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ to give a warm welcome to young Luke Skywalker.

Do your best Grievous impression with us and then follow along to see what else Star Wars on TikTok has in store. 

@starwars These are your first steps. #ANewHope, #RevengeoftheSith, and #ObiWanKenobi ♬ original sound - Star Wars

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

