Go Inside Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Thrilling Pasaana Chase Sequence - Exclusive Clip

March 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Watch a clip from The Skywalker Legacy documentary, one of the many in-depth bonus features included with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31 -- and with it comes a treasure trove of bonus content.

The centerpiece of the release's supplemental material is The Skywalker Legacy, an in-depth look at the making of The Rise of Skywalker. In StarWars.com's exclusive clip from the revealing documentary, second unit director Victoria Mahoney discusses shooting the thrilling Pasaana chase sequence, in which First Order troops trail our Resistance heroes through narrow canyons and open desert. Check it out below!


Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.

