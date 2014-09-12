Star Wars: The Imperial Handbook Brings You Inside the Empire

Learn the secrets of the Empire in this stunning new book from the makers of The Jedi Path, Book of Sith, and The Bounty Hunter Code.

This fall, just in time for the holiday season, Lucasfilm announces the release of Star Wars: The Imperial Handbook, the latest artifact to come from inside the Star Wars universe. From the book producers who unearthed The Jedi Path and Book of Sith comes the newest book from a galaxy, far, far away...a guide for Commanders of the Imperial Military.

The Empire has taken hold of the galaxy. Soon, with the completion of the Death Star, its control will be absolute. In preparation for this Imperial expansion, high-ranking officials from each branch of the Imperial military have set down tactical guidelines and procedures as well as collected mission reports and classified documents for all newly ascending commanders.

In the wake of the Battle of Endor, members of the Rebel Alliance intercepted this top-secret instructional manual and have circulated it among their own commanders, who have added notes and commentary in the margins.

Housed in a protective case, this rare glimpse into the military governance and philosophy of the Empire offers a unique perspective for those on both sides of the rebellion.

The Star Wars: The Imperial Handbook Deluxe Edition produced by becker&mayer! Books in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd., New York Times bestselling author Daniel Wallace, and celebrated Star Wars illustrators, takes fans inside the world of the Imperial military.

"Imperial Handbook continues the legacy of Star Wars books originating within the universe. This closely guarded handbook bears witness to the core philosophies and flawed practices for the Imperial military. With handwritten annotations from Rebel Alliance leaders, such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Wedge Antilles, and a one-of-a-kind Imperial Order of Glory medal, Imperial Handbook delivers a galaxy far, far away straight into your hands," says J.W. Rinzler, executive editor at Lucasfilm.

To heighten the drama of the text’s backstory, Star Wars: The Imperial Handbook Deluxe Edition is housed within a sleek mechanical case. With the touch of a button, the top of the case slides open accompanied by lights and authentic Star Wars sounds, revealing the book within.

“Imperial Handbook is our fourth Deluxe Edition collaboration with Lucasfilm exploring the Star Wars universe,” says Mike Oprins, president of becker&mayer!, “and it is worthy to stand among its predecessors. Our teams have again gone above and beyond to create an in-world exploration of the Empire that will engage every Star Wars fan, from the collector to the casual alike. From the collectable case to the packaging to the surprises inside the book and the case, it is an awesome addition to the series that also includes The Jedi Path, Book of Sith, and The Bounty Hunter Code."

The 160-page collection has a cover featuring a spot UV design, embossing and foil stamping, as well as a Rebel Alliance artifact registration card. Housed beneath the book is an Imperial Order of Glory medal. The book’s elegant design showcases more than 85 original illustrations by acclaimed Star Wars artists including Chris Trevas, Chris Reiff, Joe Corroney, John Van Fleet, Maciej Rebisz, Russell Walks, and Velvet Engine Studio.

Fans can pre-order the Deluxe Edition at ImperialHandbook.com. This edition will also be available at most other major retailers in time for the holiday season.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.