Star Wars: Tarkin - Exclusive Excerpt!

Sith Master and apprentice discuss the future destroyer of Alderaan in this special preview.
StarWars.com is excited to present an exclusive preview of Star Wars: Tarkin by James Luceno, a new canonical novel coming November 4. This excerpt features Darth Vader and his Master discussing the notorious title character, revealing more about the dynamics between the Empire's most powerful figures. And be sure to check out a special look at the evolution of David Smit's cover art in the gallery below.