Get Ready for “Indiana Jones Meets Star Wars” in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Last Call

ILMxLAB reveals a new teaser trailer and key art for the VR experience, and director Jose Perez III tells StarWars.com about the adventures that await.

What’s it like to be a treasure hunter in the galaxy far, far away? We’ll soon find out.

ILMxLAB revealed today a teaser trailer, key art, and new plot details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call (previously known as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Part II), the final installment of ILMxLAB’s virtual-reality series coming this fall to Oculus Quest. In Last Call, Batuu’s resident grouchy antiquities dealer Dok-Ondar will look to players, once again in the role of a droid-repair technician turned adventurer, to secure some valuable relics; in their adventures, fans will encounter at least two new characters -- Lens Kamo and Baron Attsmun -- who can be seen in the trailer and key art below. Baron Attsmun, who first appeared in the Canto Bight sequence of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is voiced by Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption, Rush Hour), is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. Underneath all the glitz, glamor, and a facade of good intentions, however, is something much darker. Lens Kamo, voiced by Karla Crome (Murder: Joint Enterprise, Carnival Row) is the daughter of scholar parents who grew to have a deep interest in history. Now a treasure hunter, her only goal is to keep artifacts out of the wrong hands. StarWars.com caught up with director Jose Perez III to learn a little more about these mysterious figures and the adventures ahead.

StarWars.com: I know you probably can't say much, but what might fans expect from the story and missions of Last Call?

Jose Perez III: More swashbuckling adventure! A large chunk of Last Call has strong Indiana Jones meets Star Wars vibes. So we had a lot of fun building out interesting environmental puzzles for the player to unravel as they dig deeper into the ruins of an ancient Jedi Temple.

StarWars.com: We're also getting three new characters Last Call: Lens Kamo, Baron Attsmun, and Dok-Ondar. What can you tell us about them and their role in the experience?

Jose Perez III: Lens Kamo is a relic hunter that has had an ongoing conflict with the evil Baron Attsmun. The Baron has been stealing relics and using them for nefarious purposes. Dok-Ondar gets the player involved in the mix when he hires them for a job and then...shenanigans ensue.



Jose Perez III: I can’t say too much! Tell you what. Meet up with Dok at Seezelslak’s cantina and he’ll fill you in on all the details.

