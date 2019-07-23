Star Wars Resistance Season One Coming to DVD on August 20

Get full details on bonus features and more as Team Fireball comes to our galaxy.

Get ready to join the Resistance. (And look out for gorgs.)

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Star Wars Resistance: Complete Season One will arrive August 20 on DVD, featuring all 21 action-packed episodes and essential bonus features. Check out the official box art below!

Set prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the first season of Star Wars Resistance follows Kazuda (“Kaz”) Xiono, a young pilot recruited by Resistance hero Poe Dameron for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Stationed aboard an aircraft refueling station, Kaz quickly finds himself in over his head as he struggles to keep his cover as a mechanic while gaining the trust of his newfound friends; together, they must survive run-ins with ace pilots, marauding pirates, and creatures of all shapes and sizes, while the First Order enacts its plot. Fast, fun, and told in a vibrant anime-inspired style, the first season of Star Wars Resistance is perfect for Star Wars fans of all ages, and brings a new perspective to the battle between the Resistance and First Order.

The series, an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Children's Program, is created by renowned Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) with Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Justin Ridge (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers, and Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) as art director.

See below for a list of bonus features, including four audio commentaries, 12 bonus shorts, and an exclusive sneak-peek at the making of the series with cast and crew, as well as disc specifications.

Bonus Features:



Path of Resistance – Join supervising director Justin Ridge and the cast of Star Wars Resistance for a special look at the past, present, and future of the show.

Cast Audio Commentaries – With Christopher Sean (voice of Kazuda Xiono), Myrna Velasco (voice of Torra Doza), Scott Lawrence (voice of Jarek Yeager), and Josh Brener (voice of Neeku Vozo)

“The Higher Tower” “The Platform Classic” “Bibo” “No Escape: Part 2”





Bonus Shorts

“The Search for Kaz” “Dart and Cover” “Neeku’s Reward” “Bucket’s Quest” “When Thieves Drop By” “Treasure Chest” “G-LN” “Unmotivated” “The Need for Speed” “The Rematch” “Sixty Seconds to Destruction” “Buggle’s Day Out”





Resistance Rewind

Resistance Rewind 1.1 – “Meet Kaz” – Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono may be a fish-out-of-water spy, but flying is another story. Resistance Rewind 1.2 – “Being Torra” – The nicest of the Aces is also very hard to beat. Resistance Rewind 1.3 – “Aliens of the Colossus” – Meet Neeku and Orka, just two of the delightfully strange new characters on the Colossus platform. Resistance Rewind 1.4 – “Yeager’s Story” – While Kaz is busy spying, Yeager is the father figure trying to keep him and the rest of Team Fireball in line and out of trouble. Resistance Rewind 1.5 – “Into the Aces Lounge” – Learn how the Aces view themselves -- and the challenges they face as protectors of the Colossus. Resistance Rewind 1.6 – “Whispers of the First Order” – Discover how animators translated the threat of the First Order into new space battles and unique never-before-seen soldiers. Resistance Rewind 1.7 – “All About Poe” – Oscar Isaac reprises his role as Poe Dameron and the creative teams talks about translating the character into animation Resistance Rewind 1.8 – “Pirates, Thugs, and Thieves” – The motley crew running with Kragan Gorr is looking for power just like the rising menace of the First Order, so it's only natural for the two join forces. Resistance Rewind 1.9 – “Stylish Starships” – Dive into the history of Star Wars starfighters and galactic racing culture. Resistance Rewind 1.10 – “Doza’s Deal” – Learn all about Captain Doza, Imperial defector and doting father to Torra Doza. Resistance Rewind 1.11 – “The State of the Resistance” – As Leia and the Resistance rise up to gather information and intel on the First Order, the show's creators dive into the importance of the characters and the era in the galactic timeline. Resistance Rewind 1.12 – “Getting to Know Neeku” – Meet Neeku, Team Fireball's Nikto mechanic, and Josh Brener, the actor who gives the character his infectiously optimistic personality. Resistance Rewind 1.14 – “Bringing in BB-8” – Animators went back to the drawing board, using original BB-8 concept art to inspire the look of the astromech droid in the new show. Resistance Rewind 1.15 – “Tower Defense” – Captain Doza observes the Colossus platform from the comfort of his pristine tower, which artists designed to contrast with the rest of the base. Resistance Rewind 1.16 – “First Order Occupation” – The First Order has a polarizing effect on the denizens of the Colossus. Resistance Rewind 1.17 – “Secret Agent” – How could anybody this goofy, this klutzy, this ... loud, be a spy? Resistance Rewind 1.18 – “The First Order’s Plan” – There's a lot of fear and worry about the First Order's intentions in the galaxy. Resistance Rewind 1.19 – “A Beautiful Friendship” – For Kaz and Torra, an amicable rivalry has turned into a solid friendship. Resistance Rewind 1.20 – “Troubling Times for Tam” – Tam learns that her friends on Team Fireball are not who she thought they were. Resistance Rewind 1.21 – “General Hux Takes the Stage” – A familiar moment from The Force Awakens is recreated to devastating effect. Resistance Rewind 1.22 – “The Colossus Sets a Course” – An unexpected turn of events puts Team Fireball, the Aces, and the rest of the Colossus on a new path.





RATING: TV-Y7-FV, Bonus Material Not Rated

ASPECT RATIO: 1.78:1

AUDIO: English 5.1 Dolby, French 2.0 Dolby, Spanish 2.0 Dolby

SUBTITLES: English SDH, Spanish, French

CLOSED CAPTIONS: English

For more on Star Wars Resistance, check out StarWars.com's episode guides, discover the best moments of Season One, and learn how to make gorg cupcakes!

