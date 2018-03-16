ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Nite, Next in the Disneyland After Dark Series, Set for May 3

March 16, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The galaxy hasn't seen a Star Wars party like this since the Ewok bash on Endor.

Now, this is how you ring in May the Fourth.

Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced Star Wars Nite, the second after-hours event in the new Disneyland After Dark series. Set for the evening of May 3 -- the night before Star Wars Day, May the Fourth -- it's a can't-miss Star Wars party. Guests will be the first to experience the new “March of the First Order,” in which Captain Phasma leads a squad of First Order troops through Tomorrowland; meet Rey at Star Wars Launch Bay; and celebrate the return of Hyperspace Mountain, the amazing Star Wars transformation of the iconic Space Mountain attraction. (For more on Hyperspace Mountain, check out StarWars.com's interview with producer Elissa Logozio.) Even Supreme Leader Snoke would love Star Wars Nite, we think.

Star Wars Launch Bay at Disneyland.

Kylo Ren, masked, gestures threateningly.

Star Wars attire is encouraged for the one-night-only event, which will feature Star Wars-themed food and tons more, including:

  • Exclusive after-hours access to Disneyland park, with mix-in access beginning at 6 p.m.
  • Special entertainment, including character encounters and more
  • Themed décor and immersive Star Wars-themed photo opportunities
  • Commemorative lanyard, event credential, and complimentary PhotoPass digital downloads
  • First opportunity to purchase limited-edition “May the Fourth” merchandise

Disneyland After Dark and Star Wars Nite logos.

Visit Disneyland.com for ticket pricing and details on Star Wars Nite, and mark these dates in your droid's memory bank (or your calendar):

  • March 27: Tickets on sale for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders
  • March 29: Tickets on sale for general public

Plus, beginning on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, all Disneyland park guests will be able to enjoy "March of the First Order," meeting Rey, and Hyperspace Mountain.

Darth Vader from Star Wars Nite, Disneyland After Dark series.

Star Wars Launch Bay at Disneyland.

And fear not -- whether you're team Resistance or team First Order, team Rey or team Kylo, or team porg or team crystal fox (and in this case, it's okay to be both), all are welcome.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Nite!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

