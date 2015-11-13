Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs: Small-Size Retro Fun

Judge them by their size, you should not.

Today, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and IDW present a new collectible that brings together the combined strength of comics, trading cards, and 3D: Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs.

Available now, each pack features one of six comic reprints -- mini versions of Marvel's original 1977 adaptation of A New Hope -- along with a foil-stamped trading card, 3D glasses, and a 3D poster of the comic book cover. There are 36 trading cards in all, complete with classic comic book art, and the cardbacks combine to form a giant puzzle; the posters' 3D effect comes in old-school red and blue, making for retro-cool effect. Taken together, Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs celebrate vintage Star Wars collecting like nothing else. Get a first look at what you'll find inside each pack below!