ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs: Small-Size Retro Fun

November 13, 2015
November 13, 2015

Judge them by their size, you should not.

Today, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and IDW present a new collectible that brings together the combined strength of comics, trading cards, and 3D: Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs.

Available now, each pack features one of six comic reprints -- mini versions of Marvel's original 1977 adaptation of A New Hope -- along with a foil-stamped trading card, 3D glasses, and a 3D poster of the comic book cover. There are 36 trading cards in all, complete with classic comic book art, and the cardbacks combine to form a giant puzzle; the posters' 3D effect comes in old-school red and blue, making for retro-cool effect. Taken together, Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs celebrate vintage Star Wars collecting like nothing else. Get a first look at what you'll find inside each pack below!

  • star-wars-micro-comic_01

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_01

    of
  • star-wars-micro-comic_08

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_08

    of
  • star-wars-micro-comic_02

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_02

    of
  • star-wars-micro-comic_12

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_12

    of
  • star-wars-micro-comic_06

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_06

    of
  • star-wars-micro-comic_07

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_07

    of
  • star-wars-micro-comic_04

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_04

    of
  • star-wars-micro-comic_14

    of
    star-wars-micro-comic_14

    of

    • Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars Micro Comic Collector Packs

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved