Star Wars Invades Toy Fair 2016

There's been an awakening...of action figures, games, and more!

This past weekend was a little event in New York City that got quite a bit of attention. You may have heard about it. Toy Fair is the annual toy industry trade show owned and operated by the Toy Industry Association.

The 113-year-old show (whose more cumbersome official name is the North American International Toy Fair) is essentially a massive showcase of hundreds of thousands of toys spread out over some 415,000 square feet of the Javits Center. Put into perspective, that’s more exhibition space than is available at New York Comic-Con, and it’s entirely composed of new toys and games. Basically, it’s the stuff your eight-year-old dreams were made of.

It’s a place for all of these companies to exhibit their new products, stand out from the crowd, and create excitement. And the event absolutely excels at generating buzz, which you’re well aware of if you’ve been on the Internet at all this week.

Now, I’m just guessing, but you probably want to know about Star Wars, right? Surely there were Star Wars toys at Toy Fair? Well, of course. How could there not be?