Collecting

Goodness Gracious Me, It’s the C-3PO Premium Electronic Head - Reveal

September 30, 2024
StarWars.com Team

The possibility of not adding this C-3PO to your collection is approximately 3,720 to 1.

The next must-have collectible in the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series features a familiar gold face — and voice! C-3PO, the heroic protocol droid and occasional Ewok deity, is ready to light up your home as a premium electronic head model. With glowing golden eyes and a gleaming metallic finish, this replica will be the shining star of your Star Wars collection.

The highly detailed head highlights the different iterations of C-3PO during his journey across all nine films in the Skywalker Saga. A removable casing pays homage to his less shiny appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, when he was just pieced together by young Anakin Skywalker. (His parts are showing!) 

Glowing red eyes are the hallmark of his appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as he provided a vital clue to stopping Palpatine once and for all. But you don’t need Babu Frik to program Threepio to speak Sith: moving a wire-like switch activates the model’s red eyes and reveals forbidden Sith secrets. 

    • The touch-activated electronic model also speaks more than 20 of Threepio’s classic and beloved phrases from the Star Wars saga. We’re glad he’s here to tell us these things.

    Take home your own professor and plug him in when the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series C-3PO Premium Electronic Head arrives October 16 at Disney Store or at Disney Parks in the near future. 

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    C-3PO

