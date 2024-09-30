Goodness Gracious Me, It’s the C-3PO Premium Electronic Head - Reveal

The possibility of not adding this C-3PO to your collection is approximately 3,720 to 1.

The next must-have collectible in the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series features a familiar gold face — and voice! C-3PO, the heroic protocol droid and occasional Ewok deity, is ready to light up your home as a premium electronic head model. With glowing golden eyes and a gleaming metallic finish, this replica will be the shining star of your Star Wars collection.

The highly detailed head highlights the different iterations of C-3PO during his journey across all nine films in the Skywalker Saga. A removable casing pays homage to his less shiny appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, when he was just pieced together by young Anakin Skywalker. (His parts are showing!)



Glowing red eyes are the hallmark of his appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as he provided a vital clue to stopping Palpatine once and for all. But you don’t need Babu Frik to program Threepio to speak Sith: moving a wire-like switch activates the model’s red eyes and reveals forbidden Sith secrets.