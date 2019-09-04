ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Listen to a Track from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Soundtrack

September 4, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Check out “Mad About Mad About Me,” a pulsating galactic-techno remix of a cantina classic.

This is the strange, other-worldly, and completely catchy music you’re looking for.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Oga’s Cantina: R-3X’s Playlist #1 comes to our galaxy on September 6, available on all streaming services and digital retailers, and featuring 18 tracks heard at the new Star Wars-themed land. As those who’ve been to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge may know, R-3X the DJ spins these tunes from his booth in Oga’s Cantina, much to the delight of galactic travelers enjoying the destination’s exotic beverage concoctions. The music is a mashup of various world musical styles, textures, and rhythms, and is filled with Star Wars touches like distorted alien voices and chirping beeps and boops.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Oga’s Cantina: R-3X’s Playlist #1

Direct your scanners below to hear Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Oga’s Cantina: R-3X’s Playlist #1’s “Mad About Mad About Me,” a new take on Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes’ cantina classic.


For more on the music of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, check out StarWars.com’s coverage of the D23 Expo 2019 panel "The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge."

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

Reservations are available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland® Resort starting 14 days in advance of your arrival, or at 7 a.m. on the morning of your visit on the Disneyland website or on the Disneyland app. Reservations are available for Oga’s Cantina at Walt Disney World® Resort up to 180 days in advance.

