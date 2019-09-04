Listen to a Track from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Soundtrack

Check out “Mad About Mad About Me,” a pulsating galactic-techno remix of a cantina classic.

This is the strange, other-worldly, and completely catchy music you’re looking for.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Oga’s Cantina: R-3X’s Playlist #1 comes to our galaxy on September 6, available on all streaming services and digital retailers, and featuring 18 tracks heard at the new Star Wars-themed land. As those who’ve been to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge may know, R-3X the DJ spins these tunes from his booth in Oga’s Cantina, much to the delight of galactic travelers enjoying the destination’s exotic beverage concoctions. The music is a mashup of various world musical styles, textures, and rhythms, and is filled with Star Wars touches like distorted alien voices and chirping beeps and boops.

Direct your scanners below to hear Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge - Oga’s Cantina: R-3X’s Playlist #1’s “Mad About Mad About Me,” a new take on Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes’ cantina classic.



For more on the music of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, check out StarWars.com’s coverage of the D23 Expo 2019 panel " The Music and Sounds of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ."

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.



