ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

George Lucas -- Yes, George Lucas! -- Joins Hasbro’s Black Series

September 28, 2021
September 28, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Star Wars creator will be immortalized in the popular action-figure line -- as a stormtrooper.

The Maker is coming to your toy collection.

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that George Lucas, the legendary creator of Star Wars, will join Hasbro’s vaunted 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series line of action figures. Created in celebration of Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary and in tribute to its founder, the figure cleverly depicts Lucas in stormtrooper armor and comes with a removable helmet and blaster. Lucas reports in for duty in 2022.

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas with helmet in package Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas with blaster out of package

“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I have both the honor and privilege to bring characters from the franchise to life in product form every single day,” Vickie Stratford, sr. director of product design at Hasbro, tells StarWars.com.When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did!”

This new George Lucas figure is actually not the first time the film icon has been brought to life in action-figure form. In 2002, Hasbro released the 3.75-inch rebel pilot Jorg Sacul, featuring the likeness of Lucas, as a Star Wars Celebration II exclusive; Lucas next made the jump to the toy aisle for 2006’s 3.75-inch The Saga Collection, appearing as a stormtrooper; and then again in 2006 as Baron Papanoida, his character from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in the Lucas Collector’s Set. But this is Lucas’ debut in the modern, highly-articulated and detailed 6-inch format provided by the Black Series.

George Lucas (in Stormtrooper Disguise) is available for pre-order now at Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth.

Check out more images of Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas below!

Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas out of package Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas with helmet out of package Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas with blaster out of package

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

George Lucas Hasbro’s Black Series Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved