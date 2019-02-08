Pass On What You Have Learned - The Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guides

Through the epic characters and extraordinary adventures of Star Wars, fans of all ages enter a place where anything is possible.

You've met Luke Skywalker, the farm boy who would train to be a Jedi like his father before him, and Darth Vader, the twisted and evil remnants of a former Jedi Knight who fell to the dark side.

Together, we've explored the courage of senator and rebel leader Princess Leia, the enduring friendship of Han Solo and his loyal co-pilot, Chewbacca, and learned that size matters not when it comes to the fierce fighting skills of Master Yoda.

But the galaxy is vast and there are many more lessons and stories to share with your younglings in Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures.

You can check out more conversation guides for parents to explore enduring themes and important truths, like Luke confronting his fears and trusting his instincts in the attack on the Death Star. And there are yet more characters to meet, from the vile Emperor Palpatine to the courageous little astromech droid R2-D2, plus other adventures still to come!

For more on Galaxy of Adventures, visit Star Wars Kids on YouTube, StarWarsKids.com, and StarWars.com.

And may the Force be with you.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #GOANews