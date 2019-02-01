ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"}

Wisdom from Master Yoda: A Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guide

February 1, 2019
February 1, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Much to learn you still have with a little help from Galaxy of Adventures and StarWars.com

One of the most valuable lessons in the Star Wars saga is that looks can be deceiving. Whether it’s the princess who rescues her own rescuers, or the kindly face that turns out to be the vilest evil, what you initially see in Star Wars (and in life) isn’t always what you get.

It’s a powerful, yet simple truth that is exemplified in Yoda. Diminutive as he may be, he’s the Jedi Master who stands tallest among the galaxy’s guardians of peace and justice. His duel with Count Dooku, as seen in “Size Matters Not,” offers a perfect opportunity for you to talk with your Padawan about why they would do well to not make assumptions based on initial appearances.

Princess Leia Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures guide for parents.
Click to open as a downloadable/printable PDF.

They’ll also have the opportunity to learn more about our little green friend with Galaxy of Adventures Fun Facts before undergoing their trivia trials: three questions about Yoda.


For more on Galaxy of Adventures, visit Star Wars Kids on YouTubeStarWarsKids.com, and StarWars.com.

Fun, we hope you have. And as always, may the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #GOANews

Yoda Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Boushh Blasts His Way to New Allies in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #28 – Exclusive Preview

    January 18, 2023

    January 18, 2023

    Jan 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Sana Starros Strikes Out on Her Own and More from Marvel’s February 2023 Star Wars Comics - Exclusive Preview

    November 10, 2022

    November 10, 2022

    Nov 10

  • Teaching with Star Wars: Much to Learn in "The Gathering"

    June 17, 2020

    June 17, 2020

    Jun 17

  • {:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    "There’s a Star Wars for Every Generation": Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Returns

    March 13, 2020

    March 13, 2020

    Mar 13

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Lessons from the Star Wars Saga: The Importance of Mindfulness

    July 15, 2019

    July 15, 2019

    Jul 15

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Out of Print Launches a New Star Wars Clothing Line with Retro Flair – Exclusive Reveal

    April 8, 2019

    April 8, 2019

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Fuel Your Force with These Yoda Cucumber Bites

    February 19, 2019

    February 19, 2019

    Feb 19

  • {:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"}

    Pass On What You Have Learned - The Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guides

    February 8, 2019

    February 8, 2019

    Feb 8

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved