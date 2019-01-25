The Force of Friendship: A Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guide

Through Han and Chewie, we can talk to our younglings about the meaning of friendship.

Han Solo. A human orphan from the wrong side of the tracks with prodigious piloting abilities looking to prove himself to the entire galaxy.

Chewbacca. A Wookiee with over 180 years of experience as a warrior, mechanic, and pilot seeking to reunite with a family that was taken from him.

Despite being separated by decades of differences, these two formed an enduring friendship that has become the stuff of legend.



Friendships are at the core of Star Wars. Without the personal connections between the characters of a galaxy far, far away, the Death Star would never have been destroyed, Luke Skywalker would have perished on the icy tundra of Hoth, and Han Solo himself would have remained Jabba the Hutt’s favorite wall decoration forever.

The friendships we make in our own galaxy are no different. Our personal connections affect who we are and how our lives are lived. Understanding them is crucial to understanding ourselves. This principle extends to the children in our lives, whose choice of friends can often illuminate aspects of their personalities we may not notice own our own.

Click to open as a downloadable/printable/clickable PDF.

This Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures guide offers a helping hand for starting conversations about friendship with your little first mate. Picking up on the themes of “Trusty Co-Pilot,” it draws upon elements of Han and Chewie’s relationship as a starting point for a talk about the friends in their life. It also provides a template for a Millennium Falcon light switch cover you can download in less than 12 parsecs.

For more on Galaxy of Adventures, visit Star Wars Kids on YouTube, StarWarsKids.com, and StarWars.com.

Have fun! And may the Force be with you.

