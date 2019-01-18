ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"}

Princess Leia’s Leadership: A Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guide

January 18, 2019
January 18, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Talk with your younglings about our favorite rebel princess and what it means to be a leader -- with some help from StarWars.com and Galaxy of Adventures!

Princess Leia is many things. She’s a soldier, fighting alongside the troops of the Rebel Alliance. She’s a senator, using her voice to speak on behalf of the voiceless. She’s a spy, gathering Imperial secrets to give the cause of light as much of advantage as it can get during dark times.


But above all else, Princess Leia is a leader. Through her words, deeds, and seemingly superhuman ability to persevere in the face of overwhelming opposition, she directly and indirectly inspires hope, as well as action, on multiple occasions.

Princess Leia Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures guide for parents.
Click to open as a downloadable/printable PDF.

If we’re fortunate, the children in our lives will grow into adults who have a similarly empowering effect on the people around them. Encouraging such leadership is at the center of this Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures guide.

Using Princess Leia’s heroism as seen in “A Fearless Leader,” it offers you conversation starters with which you can begin to explore the concept of leadership with your own young freedom fighters.


Also included are instructions for a papercraft honoring Princess Leia, as well as a link to Galaxy of Adventures Fun Facts containing even more information about her story.

For more on Galaxy of Adventures, visit Star Wars Kids on YouTubeStarWarsKids.com, and StarWars.com.

Have fun! And may the Force be with you.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #GOANews

Princess Leia Organa (Star Wars) Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Make a Princess Leia Rice Bowl for Your Next Star Wars: A New Hope Rewatch!

    February 23, 2021

    February 23, 2021

    Feb 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Make Princess Leia Apple Snacks for a Rebellious Treat

    January 15, 2021

    January 15, 2021

    Jan 15

  • {:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    "There’s a Star Wars for Every Generation": Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Returns

    March 13, 2020

    March 13, 2020

    Mar 13

  • {:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"}

    Pass On What You Have Learned - The Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guides

    February 8, 2019

    February 8, 2019

    Feb 8

  • {:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"}

    Wisdom from Master Yoda: A Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guide

    February 1, 2019

    February 1, 2019

    Feb 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Short Should You Watch Right Now?

    January 25, 2019

    January 25, 2019

    Jan 25

  • {:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"}

    The Force of Friendship: A Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures Guide

    January 25, 2019

    January 25, 2019

    Jan 25

  • {:title=>"Galaxy of Adventures", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/galaxy-of-adventures"}

    11 of Our Favorite Moments from Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures (So Far)

    January 15, 2019

    January 15, 2019

    Jan 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved