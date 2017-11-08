ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Star Wars: Galactic Nights: Warwick Davis to Host and More Details Revealed

November 8, 2017
November 8, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Find out all the new details for Disney’s Hollywood Studios' ultimate Star Wars party.

Star Wars: Galactic Nights is almost here. And with the new details revealed today on The Star Wars Show, it can't get here soon enough.

Here's a rundown of the major announcements: Fan-favorite Star Wars actor Warwick Davis is confirmed as the official event host; David Collins will moderate the panel discussion "Inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," featuring Scott Trowbridge, Robin Reardon, Chris Beatty, and Doug Chiang, with an exclusive sneak peek into the Star Wars-themed land; Star Wars: Galactic Destinations will transform the Hollywood Tower of Terror into stunning displays of locations from across the galaxy; plus more Star Wars-inspired food!

Galactic Nights is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 16, the day after the opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with tickets available now. A Hollywood-inspired gala party, guests will arrive to red-carpet welcome and enjoy an evening of Star Wars festivities, including: performances of Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away; stunning fireworks during Star Wars: Galactic Spectacular; a one-night-only panel discussion on the future of the Star Wars-themed land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge; tunes courtesy of a DJ at Center Stage; Darth Vader and a battalion of stormtroopers marching down Hollywood Blvd.; photo opportunities in iconic Star Wars scenes thanks to incredibly detailed backdrops; encounters with Ewoks, stormtroopers, roaming droids, and more; striking projection effects on legendary park landmarks; the chance to ride Star Tours – The Adventures Continue; and more surprises.

StarWars.com went last year and had more fun than a rathtar let loose on Han’s ship. We hope to see you there!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars: Galactic Nights

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Meet R5-D33R, the Holiday Droid of Hoth

    November 10, 2021

    November 10, 2021

    Nov 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved