Star Wars: Galactic Nights: Warwick Davis to Host and More Details Revealed

Find out all the new details for Disney’s Hollywood Studios' ultimate Star Wars party.

Star Wars: Galactic Nights is almost here. And with the new details revealed today on The Star Wars Show, it can't get here soon enough.

Here's a rundown of the major announcements: Fan-favorite Star Wars actor Warwick Davis is confirmed as the official event host; David Collins will moderate the panel discussion "Inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," featuring Scott Trowbridge, Robin Reardon, Chris Beatty, and Doug Chiang, with an exclusive sneak peek into the Star Wars-themed land; Star Wars: Galactic Destinations will transform the Hollywood Tower of Terror into stunning displays of locations from across the galaxy; plus more Star Wars-inspired food!

Galactic Nights is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on December 16, the day after the opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with tickets available now. A Hollywood-inspired gala party, guests will arrive to red-carpet welcome and enjoy an evening of Star Wars festivities, including: performances of Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away; stunning fireworks during Star Wars: Galactic Spectacular; a one-night-only panel discussion on the future of the Star Wars-themed land Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge; tunes courtesy of a DJ at Center Stage; Darth Vader and a battalion of stormtroopers marching down Hollywood Blvd.; photo opportunities in iconic Star Wars scenes thanks to incredibly detailed backdrops; encounters with Ewoks, stormtroopers, roaming droids, and more; striking projection effects on legendary park landmarks; the chance to ride Star Tours – The Adventures Continue; and more surprises.

StarWars.com went last year and had more fun than a rathtar let loose on Han’s ship. We hope to see you there!

