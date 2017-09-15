ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Galactic Nights Returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios

September 15, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Learn all about a one-night-only Star Wars event featuring music, costumed characters, a special panel discussion, and more.

In April, Star Wars: Galactic Nights -- a special event at Disney's Hollywood Studios celebrating Star Wars with celebrity appearances, fireworks, and amazing lightsaber churros -- delighted fans from around the world. This December, it returns more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

Galactic Nights is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 16, the day after the opening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with tickets available now. A Hollywood-inspired gala party, guests will arrive to red-carpet welcome and enjoy an evening of Star Wars festivities, including: performances of Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away; stunning fireworks during Star Wars: Galactic Spectacular; a one-night-only panel discussion on the future of the Star Wars-themed land Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge; tunes courtesy of a DJ at Center Stage; Darth Vader and a battalion of stormtroopers marching down Hollywood Blvd.; photo opportunities in iconic Star Wars scenes thanks to incredibly detailed backdrops; encounters with Ewoks, stormtroopers, roaming droids, and more; striking projection effects on legendary park landmarks; the chance to ride Star Tours - The Adventures Continue; and more surprises.

StarWars.com went last year and had more fun than a rathtar let loose on Han's ship. Let us know what you're looking forward to at Galactic Nights in the comments below, and we hope to see you there!

