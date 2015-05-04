ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

Star Wars: Force For Change Announces Online Charity Auction in Support of Unicef Kid Power

May 4, 2015
May 4, 2015

Bid on a selection of plaster stormtrooper helmet replicas uniquely decorated by artists around the world, and support a good cause!

Star Wars: Force For Change, a charitable initiative from Disney and Lucasfilm, has announced its latest campaign: teaming with eBay Giving Works to auction off a selection of plaster stormtrooper helmet replicas uniquely decorated by artists around the world. The 10-day auction will kick off today and give bidders the chance to compete for these one-of-a-kind stormtrooper helmets at a starting price of $5.04.

Lucasfilm has donated the helmets to U.S. Fund for UNICEF; U.S. Fund for UNICEF will receive 100% of the final auction sales price for each helmet and will direct these funds to support UNICEF Kid Power, an innovative new program that uses the world's first Wearable-For-Good to get kids active and provide lifesaving food packets to children in need around the globe.

This auction comes on the heels of a very successful Force For Change interactive event at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. During a globally-broadcast panel discussion about the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie to be released on December 18, 2015, director J.J. Abrams and producer Kathleen Kennedy discussed their latest collaboration with the humanitarian children’s organization in support of UNICEF Kid Power and why the relationship is so important to Star Wars: Force For Change.

“The Star Wars movies have always inspired a desire in people to help others, and we are extremely grateful that our fan community has been so generous with their time and efforts on behalf of the many charitable causes they support,” remarks Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Our hope is that Force For Change will harness that spirit of giving into a worldwide movement that uses the power and reach of Star Wars to help those around the world in need.”

“UNICEF Kid Power allows kids to become global forces for change with every step they take. The generous support from Disney and Lucasfilm along with the excitement generated by Star Wars fans will allow UNICEF to inspire even more kids to get active and save lives,” said Caryl M. Stern, President & CEO of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. "May the Force for change be with you!"

  • Adrian_Urquidez_Front

    of
    Adrian_Urquidez_Front

    of
  • Ben_Lane_Front

    of
    Ben_Lane_Front

    of
  • Chris_Bonura_Front

    of
    Chris_Bonura_Front

    of
  • Diana_Tran_Front

    of
    Diana_Tran_Front

    of
  • Edwin_Solorzano_Front

    of
    Edwin_Solorzano_Front

    of
  • Ellie_Choi_Front

    of
    Ellie_Choi_Front

    of
  • John_Quinn_Front

    of
    John_Quinn_Front

    of
  • Leon_Ingram_Front

    of
    Leon_Ingram_Front

    of
  • Nontra_Null_2_Front

    of
    Nontra_Null_2_Front

    of
  • Oliver_Summa_Front

    of
    Oliver_Summa_Front

    of

    •  


    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange

    Force for Change

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    This Star Wars Day, Carrie Fisher Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Happy Star Wars Day!

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Fan Spotlight: “What Does Star Wars Mean to You?”

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    How to Watch Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 at Home

    April 5, 2023

    April 5, 2023

    Apr 5

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Is on TikTok!

    February 15, 2023

    February 15, 2023

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    A Star Wars Tattoo Story

    July 25, 2022

    July 25, 2022

    Jul 25

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved