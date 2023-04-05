ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

How to Watch Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 at Home

April 5, 2023
StarWars.com Team

We would be honored if you would join us — on StarWars.com.

Looking for a way to experience Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 from home? Found one, you have!

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, and StarWars.com will provide coverage throughout the duration of the show, with live streaming, breaking news, and original photos. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Tune into Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage or YouTube.com/StarWars at approximately 1:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 a.m. PT on Friday, April 7; 12 p.m. GMT / 4:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 8; and 10:45 a.m. GMT / 2:45 a.m. PT on subsequent days.

  • Lucasfilm’s official live stream, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will feature select panels, along with celebrity guests on the LIVE! stage, and much more.

  • StarWars.com will publish breaking news and features throughout Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. You can find these on the StarWars.com homepage and in the News + Features section.

  • Want to see more from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023? You’ll find continually updated photo galleries of panels, cosplayers, and more on the StarWars.com homepage.

Whether you join us in London or on StarWars.com for Star Wars Celebration, we look forward to seeing you!

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

SWCE 2023

