Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: September 2015

The battle lines are drawn, now it's time to choose a side. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Core Set has arrived for the X-Wing Miniatures Game, and you can take command of either a Resistance X-wing or two First Order TIE fighters!

Featuring beautifully-detailed miniatures, X-Wing is a two-player game of dramatic starfighter battles set in the Star Wars universe. Whether your intent is to defend or rebel, the ability to build your own squadrons and augment your fleet with ships from other expansions ensure that you’ll find plenty of Star Wars action to explore and enjoy for years to come!

There's been an awakening -- feel it as you man your ships!