ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: September 2015

September 21, 2015
September 21, 2015
StarWars.com Team

The X-Wing Miniatures saga continues with Resistance X-wings and First Order TIE fighters!




The battle lines are drawn, now it's time to choose a side. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Core Set has arrived for the X-Wing Miniatures Game, and you can take command of either a Resistance X-wing or two First Order TIE fighters!

Featuring beautifully-detailed miniatures, X-Wing is a two-player game of dramatic starfighter battles set in the Star Wars universe. Whether your intent is to defend or rebel, the ability to build your own squadrons and augment your fleet with ships from other expansions ensure that you’ll find plenty of Star Wars action to explore and enjoy for years to come!

There's been an awakening -- feel it as you man your ships!

  • SWX36-layout

    of
    SWX36-layout

    of
  • SWX36_Back of Box

    of
    SWX36_Back of Box

    of
  • SWX36-box-right

    of
    SWX36-box-right

    of
  • SWX36_cover_art

    of
    SWX36_cover_art

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.




    Star Wars card games X-Wing Miniatures

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved