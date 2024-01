In your Star Wars: Age of Rebellion roleplaying campaigns, as in the classic Star Wars trilogy, every hero has a role to play. Every hero can make a difference. It may have been Luke Skywalker who fired the shot that destroyed the Death Star, but he never would have had the chance if it hadn’t been for the contributions of many different, talented individuals. Spies, diplomats, engineers, commanders, and pilots all played their parts.

Now you gain access to a valuable new tool as you lend your talents to the Rebel Alliance. Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Specialization Decks provide you quick and easy access to all the talents and abilities of your character’s specialization tree. Created via FFG’s in-house manufacturing, Age of Rebellion Specialization Decks each come with twenty talent cards, so you can keep the text of your character’s abilities at your fingertips. Spend less time consulting your blueprints and more time updating Rebel tech, blowing up Imperial shield generators, and convincing the galaxy’s citizens to join the fight for freedom!



The second wave of Age of Rebellion Specialization Decks covers six different specializations: Diplomat Ambassador, Diplomat Agitator, Diplomat Quartermaster, Engineer Mechanic, Engineer Saboteur, and Engineer Scientist

Each deck comes with 20 cards that grant quick and convenient access to key talent information and statistics

Descriptive text and art further immerses players and Game Masters into the Star Wars universe

Star Wars: Empire vs. Rebellion is a fast-paced card game for two players that pits the villainous plots of the Galactic Empire against the heroes of the Rebel Alliance. A massive civil war shakes the galaxy. On one side of this struggle, the men and women of the Rebel Alliance plan for the day when the Empire will be overthrown. The Rebels are unafraid to use their military might, but clever diplomacy and reconnaissance may accomplish what displays of strength cannot. Opposing the Rebellion is the unlimited power of the Galactic Empire, under the command of Emperor Palpatine. Whether conducting reconnaissance and searching for Rebel spies or crushing insurgents beneath the heel of the Imperial Navy, all the galaxy knows to fear Darth Vader and the Empire.

Star Wars: Empire vs. Rebellion puts in you in command of the Empire’s unlimited reserves or the heroes of the Rebellion and challenges you to tip the outcome of key events in your favor. Every round, you must extend your might and commit your resources towards taking control of the Galactic Civil War, whether you use military power or diplomatic aplomb to achieve your goals. If you can outwit your opponent’s schemes and claim victory in crucial events, you can shape the future of the entire galaxy!