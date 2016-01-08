Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: January 2016

Imperial Assault: Bantha Rider Villain Pack

Ride out of the desert atop a mighty bantha with the Bantha Rider Villain Pack for Imperial Assault! This massive beast can trample your enemies as its Tusken Raider rider takes potshots at more distant targets. Along with its sculpted plastic figure, this dual-natured expansion allows your Tusken Raiders to terrorize the Rebellion’s heroes over the course of a campaign, or you can hire the Bantha Rider to fight alongside your Tusken Raiders in a skirmish game. With its powerful beast and six brand-new Command cards, the Bantha Rider Villain Pack offers new surprises for every skirmish.

Key Features



A Wave IV Mercenary faction figure pack for Imperial Assault

Introduces the Bantha Rider to Imperial Assault

A new three-card Agenda set allows the Tusken Raiders to follow the heroes throughout a campaign

Two new skirmish missions challenge you to trample your foes and unleash the fury of the Tusken Raiders

New Mission cards, Agenda cards, Command cards, and Deployment cards open myriad tactical possibilities for both campaign and skirmish games

Descend to Endor in New Alliances, the second Force Pack in the Endor cycle for Star Wars: The Card Game! The Ewoks are formidable warriors in their forest home, and could be useful allies for the light side. New Alliances also introduces new mission cards -- objectives played under your opponent’s control that offer powerful benefits when destroyed. With the return of neutral objective sets and three brand-new fate cards, New Alliances is sure to change your decks forever, whether you participate in the spice trade, lock down the sector, or join the Ewoks in their fight against the Empire!

Key Features

