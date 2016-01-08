ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: January 2016

January 9, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Looking to join forces with a "Yub Nub"-singing tribe? Now's your chance, plus much more!

Rebel scoundrels, furry companions, and more arrive this month for Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games' RPGs. Get full details below!

    • Imperial Assault: Alliance Smuggler Ally Pack

    Slip past stormtroopers and supply your Rebels with the weapons and other gear they need. The Alliance Smuggler Ally Pack for Imperial Assault introduces a single Alliance Smuggler, as well as new missions and cards to enhance both your campaign and skirmish games. Smuggle supplies past your opponents in a skirmish game to claim additional victory points, or race to recover the cargo of a tramp freighter in a new campaign side mission. With the ability to slip past your opponents and hold his own in a fight, the Alliance Smuggler is a worthy addition to any strike team!

    Key Features

    • A Wave IV Rebel faction figure pack for Imperial Assault
    • Introduces one sculpted Alliance Smuggler figure, along with new missions and other cards
    • A campaign side mission invites you to recover the cargo of a downed Rebel freighter
    • Two skirmish missions challenge you to slip by your foes or engage in a smuggling run
    • New Mission cards, Command cards, and Deployment cards open plenty of tactical possibilities

    • Imperial Assault: Bantha Rider Villain Pack

    Ride out of the desert atop a mighty bantha with the Bantha Rider Villain Pack for Imperial Assault! This massive beast can trample your enemies as its Tusken Raider rider takes potshots at more distant targets. Along with its sculpted plastic figure, this dual-natured expansion allows your Tusken Raiders to terrorize the Rebellion’s heroes over the course of a campaign, or you can hire the Bantha Rider to fight alongside your Tusken Raiders in a skirmish game. With its powerful beast and six brand-new Command cards, the Bantha Rider Villain Pack offers new surprises for every skirmish.

    Key Features

    • A Wave IV Mercenary faction figure pack for Imperial Assault
    • Introduces the Bantha Rider to Imperial Assault
    • A new three-card Agenda set allows the Tusken Raiders to follow the heroes throughout a campaign
    • Two new skirmish missions challenge you to trample your foes and unleash the fury of the Tusken Raiders
    • New Mission cards, Agenda cards, Command cards, and Deployment cards open myriad tactical possibilities for both campaign and skirmish games

    Star Wars LCG: New Alliances Force Pack

    Descend to Endor in New Alliances, the second Force Pack in the Endor cycle for Star Wars: The Card Game! The Ewoks are formidable warriors in their forest home, and could be useful allies for the light side. New Alliances also introduces new mission cards -- objectives played under your opponent’s control that offer powerful benefits when destroyed. With the return of neutral objective sets and three brand-new fate cards, New Alliances is sure to change your decks forever, whether you participate in the spice trade, lock down the sector, or join the Ewoks in their fight against the Empire!

    Key Features

    • The second Force Pack in the Endor cycle for Star Wars: The Card Game
    • New mission cards are played under your opponent’s control and you can destroy them for substantial benefits
    • Three new fate cards scattered throughout the cycle bring new tensions to every edge battle
    • The return of neutral objective sets opens new deckbuilding opportunities
    • Contains six new objective sets (two copies each of four normal sets and one copy each of two “limit one per objective deck” sets)

    • Star Wars: Age of Rebellion: Lead by Example: A Sourcebook for Commanders

    Commanding a Rebel cell, starfighter squadron, or capital ship is not easy. It requires a vast and unique range of skills, from the ability to earn others’ trust to an innate understanding of military strategy. Lead by Example, a sourcebook for Star Wars: Age of Rebellion offers Commanders the tools and talents they need to guide their teams to victory. It not only introduces new Commander specializations, gear, and capital ships, but also features rules for playing cinematic mass combat scenarios and guideline s for crafting suspenseful military missions and campaigns.

    Key Features

    • Full-color, 96-page supplement for the Age of Rebellion roleplaying game
    • Focuses on the Commander career, introducing new specializations and signature abilities
    • Contains detailed guidelines for shaping and playing mass combat scenarios
    • Catalogues new gear and vehicles, including medals of honor and iconic capital ships
    • Introduces three new playable species: the Lannik, Chagrian, and Ishi Tib

