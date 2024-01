“I owe the Outrider the best. She's brought me home when any other ship would have scattered me across space.”

–Dash Rendar

In the fifth wave of X-Wing expansions, the Rebellion gains access to a fast and resilient light freighter, the YT-2400. Featuring thirteen standard weapon emplacement points, the YT-2400 is an extremely customizable vessel and an attractive option for smugglers like Dash Rendar who favor a heavily armed “transport.”

The YT-2400 Freighter Expansion Pack brings this formidable light freighter to your table as the first large-base starship to have the versatile barrel roll action in its action bar. The expansion’s detailed and pre-painted miniature starship is further enhanced by four ship cards and thirteen upgrades, including two that were designed by the game’s first two World Champions.

Of course, you also gain the opportunity to recruit one of the galaxy’s most renowned smugglers, Dash Rendar. He appears in the expansion as both a crew member upgrade and as a YT-2400 pilot, and his heavily modified YT-2400, the Outrider, is represented by a new Title card that allows Rebel players to experiment with battlefield tactics designed around striking at foes from distance with a turret-mounted Heavy Laser Cannon.

