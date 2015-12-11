Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: December 2015

Resist the forces of evil with Keeping the Peace, a Guardian career supplement for the Star Wars: Force and Destiny Roleplaying Game. Force sensitives gain incomparable tools and talents to use as they protect the downtrodden, establish order, and even lead troops into war.

Keeping the Peace introduces three new Guardian specializations -- the Armorer, the Warden, and the Warleader -- along with three playable species: the hotheaded Lanniks, horned Iktorians, and mammoth Whiphids. Two Guardian Signature abilities are also introduced, along with a new Force Power that enables Guardians to shield themselves and others from harmful attacks. Players will find a variety of new armor, weapons (including lightsabers), and starships with which to outfit their characters, while Game Masters will find extensive suggestions on crafting heroic adventures and epic campaigns.

• SWF24 Star Wars: Force and Destiny RPG – Keeping the Peace ($39.95)

Star Wars: Imperial Assault -- Return to Hoth Expansion & Figure Packs (December 23)

Just in time for the holidays, you can experience the snow and killing cold first-hand with Return to Hoth, a new expansion for Imperial Assault that offers exciting new content for campaigns and skirmishes.

A brand-new, full-length campaign invites you to escape the aftermath of the Battle of Hoth, and four new skirmish missions let your forces clash in icy fields. With thirty-seven terrain tiles depicting the snowy wastes of Hoth and sixteen sculpted plastic figures for you to command in battle, Return to Hoth expands every game of Imperial Assault with dangerous new tactics.

In addition, four new associated Ally Packs and Villain Packs highlight the most iconic characters introduced in this expansion. You can command Imperial forces with General Sorin, seek a diplomatic solution with Leia Organa, fight bravely with the Echo Base Troopers, or punish your foes as the deadly bounty hunter, Dengar.

• SWI19 Return to Hoth ($59.95)

• SWI20 General Sorin Villain Pack ($9.95)

• SWI21 Dengar Villain Pack ($9.95)

• SWI22 Leia Organa Ally Pack ($9.95)

• SWI23 Echo Base Troopers Ally Pack ($12.95)