Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games Preview: December 2015

Build your Resistance (or First Order, if that's the kind of person you are) forces and more!
The Resistance. The First Order. The Millennium Falcon. Tons of new content comes to Star Wars Fantasy Flight Games RPGs this month -- get a sneak peek below!
Star Wars: Armada Miniatures Game – Wave II Expansion Packs (Available Now)
Imperial-class Star Destroyers, MC80 Mon Calamari cruisers, Raider-class corvettes, Slave I, the Millennium Falcon, and more! They've just now deployed with the second wave of expansion packs for Star Wars: Armada, and the shots these ships will fire are bound to shape the course of the Galactic Civil War.
In Wave II, you can find the game's first large ships and Rogue squadrons that can both move and fire during the squadron phase. You’ll find new firepower matched only by the myriad layers of new tactical possibilities. Wave II also marks the introduction of a host of commanders, officers, crew, upgrades and ace pilots, and you'll find such renowned heroes and villains as Han Solo, Boba Fett, and Admiral Ackbar, alongside a new commander version of Darth Vader.
• SWM11 Imperial-class Star Destroyer Expansion Pack ($49.95)
• SWM12 MC30c Frigate Expansion Pack ($29.95)
• SWM13 Home One Expansion Pack ($39.95)
• SWM14 Rogues and Villains Expansion Pack ($19.95)
• SWM15 Imperial Raider Expansion Pack ($19.95)