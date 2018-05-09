ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Fan Bobby Moynihan Gets Ready to Join the Resistance on The Star Wars Show

May 9, 2018
May 9, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The comedian and voice actor discusses his love for Star Wars and meeting George Lucas, we celebrate Star Wars Day with some superfans, and more!

Bobby Moynihan once spent a perfect 20 minutes with Carrie Fisher, who complimented his “glorious beard.”

For the longtime Star Wars fan and comedian who’s played both Princess Leia and — thank the maker! — George Lucas himself in comedy skits, meeting his idols makes him feel like a kid again, he revealed during a recent visit to The Star Wars Show.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member and longtime Star Wars superfan is now joining the Resistance, lending his voice to the recently announced forthcoming animated series Star Wars Resistance. While he can’t talk about his character or the show just yet, he did share some stories about stocking the set of an SNL commercial with his own Star Wars toy collection, and his brief time among the First Order’s elite stormtroopers when Adam Driver famously spoofed his Kylo Ren character in a fake “Undercover Boss” skit as Matt, radar technician.

Watch the full interview for more stories from the SNL set, a Star Wars Day celebration with some most impressive superfans, gaming news from Jedi Challenges and Battlefront II, a cool new book about Star Wars creatures, and the latest video from Solo: A Star Wars Story ahead of its debut May 25, 2018!


