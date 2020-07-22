Shop Star Wars Exclusives from Comic-Con@Home Online

New toys, clothes, and collectibles await Star Wars fans attending this year’s virtual edition of the massive pop-culture event.
This year, San Diego Comic-Con is happening right in your living room. And that means those coveted Comic-Con exclusives you can usually grab only on the exhibit floor will be up for order online! See below for StarWars.com’s full round-up of Star Wars exclusives and pre-orders:
Beeline
Geeki Tikis Star Wars Arcade Cabinet Mug
$35
Geeki Tikis Star Wars Exotic Tees - Series 2
$40
SHAG x Geeki Tikis - Star Wars line
Mugs - $149 each
Coaster 4-Pack - $50 for the set
Swizzle 6-Pack - $25 for the set
Aloha Shirt - $125
Prints - $399
Available at Geeki Tikis
For gamers and arcade aficionados, a new tiki mug pays homage to the classic Star Wars arcade game cabinet. Beeline has also introduced a new line of tees from exotic locales. And there are several new products from an exciting collaboration with the artist SHAG, including stylized art prints, special mugs, coasters, and more!
Diamond Select Toys
Concept Boba Fett, 1/6 Scale Bust
$120
Mandalorian in Beskar Armor, 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust
$120
Legends in 3D Star Wars: A New Hope Darth Vader, 1/2 Scale Bust
$175
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker, 1/7 Scale Bust
$59.99
The Mandalorian The Child in Chair, 1/2 Scale Statue
$225
Available at Gentle Giant
New busts and statues are ready to join the Gentle Giant sculpture line including busts of the Mandalorian in gleaming beskar armor, the stark white of Boba Fett as first introduced in concept art, and The Child seated and ready for an adventure aboard the Razor Crest.
Funko
POP! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper
$15 each
Available at Amazon starting July 23
They fly now? They fly now. This Funko POP! blasts off and bobbles thanks to a base that simulates a jet pack in action.
Hallmark
Imperial Probe Droid Keepsake Ornament
$35
Limited to 3,200
The Mandalorian The Child PXL8 Enamel Pin
$8
Limited to 2,500
Available at Hallmark.com
Enjoy Christmas in July with a special edition keepsake ornament of the Imperial’s finest reconnaissance droid. You can also add another version of The Child to your collection with this limited edition pixelated pin.
Kotobukiya
TIE Fighter Pilot Backstabber and Mouse Droid
$124.99
Limited edition of 504
Available at Amazon
Darth Vader’s wingman, the Imperial TIE fighter pilot nicknamed “Backstabber,” joins the Kotobukiya ARTFX+ line in a limited edition variant. Accompanying the 1/10th scale pilot is an MS-6-series repair droid, also known as a Mouse Droid.
Lladro
Leia porcelain figurine
$610
Available for pre-order at Lladro
Princess Leia looks serene with the plans to the Death Star in her hands and a feeling of hope in her heart.
Mattel
Hot Wheels Star Wars X-Wing Dagobah Starship
$25
Available at Mattel Creations on Instagram
In addition to the highly-detailed die-cast ship celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the exclusive packaging lets you use the Force to pretend that you’re levitating the tiny X-Wing out of the swamp!
New Zealand Mint
Boba Fett Helmet Ultra High Relief 2oz Silver Coin
Limited edition of 5,000
$220
Available at New Zealand Mint
Boba Fett’s dented helmet has never looked sharper than in a carefully crafted collectible coin.
Topps
Comic Pop Series featuring The Mandalorian
Sky-Blue variant cards
Available in the Topps Card Trader app
Celebrate San Diego Comic-Con at home with crystal bundle sales including Sky-Blue variant cards and the return of the fan-favorite Comic Pop Series featuring characters from The Mandalorian. Plus, join in for a watch party of Star Wars: A New Hope and participate in a live in-app chat, with new packs and other special content releasing as the scenes unfold!
