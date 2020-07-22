Shop Star Wars Exclusives from Comic-Con@Home Online

New toys, clothes, and collectibles await Star Wars fans attending this year’s virtual edition of the massive pop-culture event.

This year, San Diego Comic-Con is happening right in your living room. And that means those coveted Comic-Con exclusives you can usually grab only on the exhibit floor will be up for order online! See below for StarWars.com’s full round-up of Star Wars exclusives and pre-orders:

Beeline

Geeki Tikis Star Wars Arcade Cabinet Mug

$35

Geeki Tikis Star Wars Exotic Tees - Series 2

$40

SHAG x Geeki Tikis - Star Wars line

Mugs - $149 each

Coaster 4-Pack - $50 for the set

Swizzle 6-Pack - $25 for the set

Aloha Shirt - $125

Prints - $399

Available at Geeki Tikis

For gamers and arcade aficionados, a new tiki mug pays homage to the classic Star Wars arcade game cabinet. Beeline has also introduced a new line of tees from exotic locales. And there are several new products from an exciting collaboration with the artist SHAG, including stylized art prints, special mugs, coasters, and more!

Diamond Select Toys

Concept Boba Fett, 1/6 Scale Bust

$120

Mandalorian in Beskar Armor, 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

$120

Legends in 3D Star Wars: A New Hope Darth Vader, 1/2 Scale Bust

$175

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker, 1/7 Scale Bust

$59.99

The Mandalorian The Child in Chair, 1/2 Scale Statue

$225

Available at Gentle Giant

New busts and statues are ready to join the Gentle Giant sculpture line including busts of the Mandalorian in gleaming beskar armor, the stark white of Boba Fett as first introduced in concept art, and The Child seated and ready for an adventure aboard the Razor Crest.

Funko

POP! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper

$15 each

Available at Amazon starting July 23

They fly now? They fly now. This Funko POP! blasts off and bobbles thanks to a base that simulates a jet pack in action.

Hallmark

Imperial Probe Droid Keepsake Ornament

$35

Limited to 3,200

The Mandalorian The Child PXL8 Enamel Pin

$8

Limited to 2,500

Available at Hallmark.com

Enjoy Christmas in July with a special edition keepsake ornament of the Imperial’s finest reconnaissance droid. You can also add another version of The Child to your collection with this limited edition pixelated pin.

Kotobukiya

TIE Fighter Pilot Backstabber and Mouse Droid

$124.99

Limited edition of 504

Available at Amazon

Darth Vader’s wingman, the Imperial TIE fighter pilot nicknamed “Backstabber,” joins the Kotobukiya ARTFX+ line in a limited edition variant. Accompanying the 1/10th scale pilot is an MS-6-series repair droid, also known as a Mouse Droid.

Lladro

Leia porcelain figurine

$610

Available for pre-order at Lladro

Princess Leia looks serene with the plans to the Death Star in her hands and a feeling of hope in her heart.

Mattel

Hot Wheels Star Wars X-Wing Dagobah Starship

$25

Available at Mattel Creations on Instagram

In addition to the highly-detailed die-cast ship celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the exclusive packaging lets you use the Force to pretend that you’re levitating the tiny X-Wing out of the swamp!

New Zealand Mint

Boba Fett Helmet Ultra High Relief 2oz Silver Coin

Limited edition of 5,000

$220

Available at New Zealand Mint

Boba Fett’s dented helmet has never looked sharper than in a carefully crafted collectible coin.

Topps

Comic Pop Series featuring The Mandalorian

Sky-Blue variant cards

Available in the Topps Card Trader app

Celebrate San Diego Comic-Con at home with crystal bundle sales including Sky-Blue variant cards and the return of the fan-favorite Comic Pop Series featuring characters from The Mandalorian. Plus, join in for a watch party of Star Wars: A New Hope and participate in a live in-app chat, with new packs and other special content releasing as the scenes unfold!

