With the SDCC Exclusive Hot Wheels X-wing, Size Matters Not - Exclusive

The die-cast toy pays homage to Luke Skywalker’s visit to Dagobah in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!

Judge your collectibles by their size, do you? And well you should not.

In the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda taught an important lesson to young Luke Skywalker, who was discouraged to see his ship sinking deeper into the muck. Retrieving the ship felt impossible to Luke. But not to the Jedi Master, who seemed to effortlessly lift the crashed ship out of the water and safely deposit it on semi-dry land.

To celebrate this powerful cinematic moment and the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Mattel has unveiled a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Hot Wheels X-Wing, complete with all that greenery that was still stuck to the ship when Yoda was done. Reminiscent of the unforgettable scene, the package offers a unique feature so you can raise the X-wing out of the swamp for yourself, as it slowly rotates as if the Force were guiding it.

The highly-detailed die-cast starship will be available on July 23 from @MattelCreations on Instagram with a limited number on sale starting at 9 a.m. PST.

