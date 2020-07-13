ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

With the SDCC Exclusive Hot Wheels X-wing, Size Matters Not - Exclusive

July 13, 2020
July 13, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The die-cast toy pays homage to Luke Skywalker’s visit to Dagobah in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back!

Judge your collectibles by their size, do you? And well you should not.

In the swamps of Dagobah, Yoda taught an important lesson to young Luke Skywalker, who was discouraged to see his ship sinking deeper into the muck. Retrieving the ship felt impossible to Luke. But not to the Jedi Master, who seemed to effortlessly lift the crashed ship out of the water and safely deposit it on semi-dry land.

SDCC Exclusive Hot Wheels X-Wing boxSDCC Exclusive Hot Wheels X-Wing

To celebrate this powerful cinematic moment and the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Mattel has unveiled a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Hot Wheels X-Wing, complete with all that greenery that was still stuck to the ship when Yoda was done. Reminiscent of the unforgettable scene, the package offers a unique feature so you can raise the X-wing out of the swamp for yourself, as it slowly rotates as if the Force were guiding it.

A Hot Wheels X-Wing starfighter, in original packaging.

The highly-detailed die-cast starship will be available on July 23 from @MattelCreations on Instagram with a limited number on sale starting at 9 a.m. PST.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

SDCC Hot Wheels Empire at 40

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved