Star Wars Epic Collection: The New Republic Vol. 1 and The Old Republic Vol. 1 - Sneak Peek!

If you're looking to add some classic comics to your own personal Jedi Archives, Marvel has just announced two new ideal tomes: Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The New Republic Vol. 1 (coming May 2015) and Star Wars Legends Epic Collection: The Old Republic Vol. 1 (coming July 2015), which gather fan-favorite stories from two distinct eras of a galaxy far, far away, in massive, most-impressive collections.

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 1 TPB

When the Empire falls, a New Republic rises! After Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, Emperor Palpatine is dead -- but can his faithful Hand, Mara Jade, complete her final mission of revenge? Replica droid assassin Guri has also lost her master…but as she struggles for humanity, her android brain makes her a target! When rivals clash over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire, the Bloated One makes a surprising appearance! And a mysterious doppelganger is asking for trouble impersonating everyone’s favorite bounty hunter -- it’s Boba Fett vs. Boba Fett!

COLLECTING: STAR WARS: MARA JADE -- BY THE EMPEROR’S HAND #0-6, STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE -- EVOLUTION #1-5, STAR WARS: THE JABBA TAPE, STAR WARS: BOBA FETT -- TWIN ENGINES OF DESTRUCTION, and material from STAR WARS TALES #1, #3-5, #10, #14-15, #20 and #22.

WRITERS: TIMOTHY ZAHN, MICHAEL A. STACKPOLE, STEVE PERRY, JOHN WAGNER, ANDY MANGELS, IAN EDGINTON, RICH HEDDEN, KILIAN PLUNKETT, LUCAS MARANGON & MORE

PENCILLERS: CARLOS EZQUERRA, RON RANDALL, KILIAN PLUNKETT, JOHN NADEAU, IGOR KORDEY, CARLOS MEGLIA, RICK LEONARDIU, LUCAS MARANGON & MORE

COVER ARTIST: DUNCAN FEGREDO

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 1 TPB

A long, LONG time ago…Discover the state of the Star Wars galaxy in the distant past in this first volume of an Epic Collection series focusing on the ancient Knights of the Old Republic! When young Jedi Zayne Carrick is framed for the murder of his fellow Padawans, he is forced into an unlikely alliance with the Snivvian con artist Marn Heirogryph. Their quest to reveal the horrifying truth, and to obtain justice for the Padawan Massacre, joins them with Jarael and Camper aboard the junk hauler The Last Resort -- and their adventures will take them from the research station Flashpoint to the banking planet Telerath! Brace yourself for days of fear…and nights of anger!

COLLECTING: STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC #1-18 & MATERIAL FROM STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC/REBELLION #0

WRITER: JOHN JACKSON MILLER

PENCILLERS: BRIAN CHING, TRAVEL FOREMAN, DUSTIN WEAVER, HARVEL TOLIBAO

