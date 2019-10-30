ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Meet Aphra’s Dad in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #38 - Exclusive

October 30, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The archaeologist’s estranged father is now a prisoner of the Empire in the new issue out next week!

Doctor Aphra is many things. Morally corrupt archaeologist. Friend to eccentric murder droids. Little…Boop?

This week, we get a first look at Star Wars: Doctor Aphra issue #38 and a glimpse into Aphra’s past when her estranged father becomes the latest prisoner of the Empire. Can she talk her way out of this one? Check out an exclusive preview below and then pick up the issue, written by Simon Spurrier with art by Caspar Wijngaard, on November 6!

The cover of Doctor Aphra issue #38. A page from Doctor Aphra issue #38. A page from Doctor Aphra issue #38. A page from Doctor Aphra issue #38. A page from Doctor Aphra issue #38. A page from Doctor Aphra issue #38.

