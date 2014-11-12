Star Wars: Darth Vader #1 Alex Ross Variant Cover - Exclusive Reveal!

Impressive. Most Impressive. Get a first look at new Star Wars comics coming soon from Marvel!

StarWars.com is excited to reveal Alex Ross' stunning, fully-painted variant cover to Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader #1. Coming in 2015 from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Salvador Larroca, the series will take place after the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, and star the saga's most iconic villain.

Also revealed here for the first time is the cover to Star Wars: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 2, featuring a huge collection of Marvel's classic Star Wars comics.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com and StarWars.com for more on Marvel's upcoming Star Wars comics!

