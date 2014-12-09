Star Wars: Dark Disciple Cover - Exclusive Reveal!

Get a first look at the jacket art for the highly-anticipated novel!

Asajj Ventress and Quinlan Vos strike back!

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the cover art for the upcoming novel Star Wars: Dark Disciple by Christie Golden! Based on a series of scripts originally written for the unaired seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and starring ex-Sith bounty hunter, Asajj Ventress, and the unorthodox Jedi Quinlan Vos, this new Star Wars tale of love and loss, betrayal and redemption is being produced in creative collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group and Dave Filoni, supervising director of The Clone Wars and executive producer of Star Wars Rebels. Star Wars: Dark Disciple hits the shelves on July 7, 2015.

Originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2014 to much excitement, the book is canonical within the Star Wars universe, and continues the story of two fan-favorite characters. Check out the full cover, a striking work by artist Matt Taylor, below!

