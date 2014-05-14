Star Wars Comics Preview: May 14, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars #17 by Brian Wood and Stéphane Créty!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS #17

$2.99

32 pages

As Princess Leia and her prince prepare for their wedding day on Arrochar, the uneasy feeling among the Rebels -- especially Han Solo -- grows. Meanwhile, Luke, on an alpine mission with local troops, discovers the Alliance’s new “friends” aren’t so friendly!

*Writer Brian Wood gets to the heart of Star Wars!

“This is a great read and has been each and every issue.” -- Comics List